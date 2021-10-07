Sparo, A Venture Philanthropy Platform, Launches Its Trademark Vote4Good® Game

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based early-stage company Sparo has rolled out its trademark Vote4Good game series to coincide with three elections across the United States. "Sparo is changing the way donations are made to help charities," said Rob Sobhani, founder and CEO of Sparo. "Our mission is to democratize venture philanthropy and through our games at https://vote4good.games we want to inspire those who want to practice politics with a conscience to apply that same spirit and help make an impact."

Sparo's Vote4Good is a fun set of games to help your favorite charity win a jackpot.

Andrea McNaughton, Sparo's Chief Charity Officer explained the rationale behind Sparo's mission to marry games. "After rolling out our patented Purchase with a Purpose e-commerce plugin, we launched Sparo's Vote4Good because we realized that the top 12% of charities in the U.S. take in 86% of all donations. The time has come to level the playing field by democratizing the world of charitable giving by allowing non-profits that also do great work but have limited resources the chance to win big."

Vote4Good will initially focus on the Virginia and New Jersey Governors' races and the New York City mayoral race. It will be administered by Sparo's non-profit arm thus allowing any funds contributed to the pot to be tax deductible. Dan Katz, Sparo's Chief Marketing Officer stated: "Vote4Good is really a simple way to leverage your tax-deductible donation into a major win for your favorite charity." He went on to explain: "Players from across the U.S. have the chance to predict the vote count for the three races we are initially launching. The person or persons who come closest to the vote count of the winning candidate in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City gets to direct the pot to their favorite charity."

Rob Sobhani said the vision is to make Vote4Good a global game and to have big enough pots that can create mini endowments for winning charities. "We want to unite the world around philanthropy."

Sparo is a Microsoft for Startups Company founded by scholar entrepreneur Rob Sobhani to democratize global charitable giving. Through its six issued patents, Sparo aims to become a company of global consequence by monetizing the intersection of e-commerce and philanthropy, games and donations, sweepstakes and charities, and AI and giving. Sparo operates globally and is a member of Holland based WorldStartups.

