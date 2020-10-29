Sparks Group Celebrates 50 Years: A Half Century Of Connecting Great Talent To Great Companies

Sparks Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is excited to celebrate all that Sparks Group has accomplished in partnership with its clients, employees, staff, and industry partners.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a full-service staffing and recruiting firm, placing top technical, professional, creative, and administrative talent at top organizations nationwide.

Back in 1970, founders John and Joan Sparks had a vision to meet the staffing needs in the local business community by placing the best available talent, providing job seekers with lucrative employment opportunities, and offering free training when local talent was not available.

Owner and Chief Executive Officer Steve Sparks said, "We have achieved this 50th anniversary milestone through the hard work and dedication of our staff members and our strong culture of delivering a best-in-class experience for every client and candidate that we have the opportunity to work with."

Throughout the company's history, Sparks Group has grown to keep pace with the ever-evolving talent acquisition market and hiring landscape to:

Place over 250,000 job seekers with the best companies, serving as a trusted resource to expand employment opportunities.

Provide employers with recruiters and account managers who have the expert knowledge of the skill-sets and experience required to sufficiently staff, manage, and complete a project from start to finish.

Leverage industry technology, strategies, trends, and best practices to effectively and efficiently deliver unique staffing solutions and top talent to its client partners

During the year-long celebration, Sparks Group will be taking a look at where it started, what it has achieved, and where it is going in the future. All of these stories will be shared on a company microsite at https://resources.sparksgroupinc.com/fifty-years-of-experience-fifty-years-of-excellence.

About Sparks Group

Sparks Group is regularly rated as one of the top staffing and recruiting firms in the U.S., providing contingent and full-time talent and business services to great organizations in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, North Carolina, and beyond. Each of our four staffing divisions (Office, Accounting & Finance, Information Technology, and Creative) specializes in placing professionals in rewarding roles across various areas of expertise. Additionally, Sparks Group has received numerous other awards such as being named to the Top Workplaces List and as a Best Staffing Firms to Work For list.

Contact:Shawn Connelly, Marketing & Proposals Manager77 Upper Rock Circle, Suite 101 Rockville, MD 20850(301) 279-2300 sconnelly@sparksgroupinc.com

Related Images

fifty-years-of-experience-fifty.png Fifty years of experience. Fifty years of excellence. | Sparks Group This year, Sparks Group celebrates 50 years of excellence in the staffing industry, sourcing exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

Related Links

Fifty years of experience. Fifty years of excellence.

Challenges HR Teams Are Facing in 2020 & How to Overcome Them

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparks-group-celebrates-50-years-a-half-century-of-connecting-great-talent-to-great-companies-301162383.html

SOURCE Sparks Group