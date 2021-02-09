Sparks Continues Multiphase Growth Plan With Acquisition Of Chicago-Based 3D Exhibits

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks, a leading global brand experience agency, today announced the acquisition of 3D Exhibits, a known leader in the trade show exhibits industry. The addition of 3D Exhibits, headquartered in the greater Chicago area, with locations in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Las Vegas, completes Sparks' Midwest geographic expansion strategy.

"This acquisition significantly increases our trade show business and is consistent with our approach of viewing this challenging time as an opportunity for dynamic moves that might otherwise not have been possible," states Sparks CEO Scott Tarte. "The addition of 3D Exhibits advances our strategic goal of filling the middle of the country and emerging a stronger, more complete company than we were pre-pandemic."

As the companies work through long-term growth plans, a process estimated to take approximately one year, 3D will retain its name in the marketplace, operating as "3D Exhibits, a Sparks company." 3D clients will benefit from expanded creative and strategic resources, a large proprietary events division, and increased geographic reach both domestically and internationally.

The CEO and owner of 3D Exhibits, Gene Faut, joins the Sparks executive team as President of the 3D Exhibits division and will hold a minority ownership position in a growing Sparks entity.

"I am excited about the partnership between these two strong companies. Our combined resources, global reach, and talented personnel will provide immediate value to all of our customers," says Faut. "While we are two different companies, we share similar philosophies, commitments and standards. Together, these values will make the combined entity stronger as we ride out this storm and build towards the future."

"In 3D, we have acquired a terrific business, with exceptional employees and a proven leader in Gene," adds Tarte. "The entire Sparks organization welcomes them to the family and looks forward to collaborating to build upon their impressive success."

The addition of 3D Exhibits, along with the previously announced acquisition of Group Delphi in Q4 2020, is a continuation of Sparks' multiphase growth plan. Now with major fabrication facilities in Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, eight sales and service offices across the U.S., and international offices in Paris, France and Shanghai, China, the Company is well-positioned for continued growth in both new and current client channels.

About Sparks.

Sparks is a live + digital brand experience agency. We specialize in creating connection--real human connection--onsite and online. Through a mix of sound strategy, breakthrough creative and flawless execution, we create memorable trade show exhibits, live and virtual events, brand activations, retail environments and other immersive experiences that deepen relationships, inspire action, and build trust—and we do it all over the world. Learn more at wearesparks.com.

