Sparks Announces Entire Workforce Will Be Vaccinated By September 20

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks, a leading experiential marketing agency, announced today that it is requiring all employees across its 15 global offices to be fully vaccinated by September 20, 2021.

Citing months of CDC data and recommendations from local, national, and global sources, the company informed employees and clients this week of the requirement.

"As a face-to-face agency, as corporate leaders, and as members of the human race, we have a responsibility to do what's necessary to ensure the health of our employees, our clients, and everyone that we may come in contact with," says Sparks CEO Scott Tarte. "We are doing this in support of the 85% of staff who are already vaccinated, and hope that this policy will help the remaining 15% embrace the decision in the best interest of our people, our industry, and our country."

Sparks employees must submit vaccination documentation to the company HR team. Those who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons must submit exemption documentation, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

"Our employees have already adjusted and adapted to so much during these challenging times," adds Tarte. "It's up to companies like ours to implement preventative measures to get them fully back to work, and we feel compelled to take this step on behalf of all who work in the experiential marketing industry."

