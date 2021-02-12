Sparkling Water Fans, Rejoice! Bubly™ Sparkling Water Introduces Bubly Bounce™ -- Featuring Everything You Love About Bubly Now With Just A Kick Of Caffeine

With no calories, no sweeteners and all smiles, bubly bounce is the perfect afternoon refreshment, offering five delicious new combo flavors and 35 mg of caffeine per 12oz. can

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bubly sparking water introduces the launch of bubly bounce - a sparkling water with no calories, sweeteners, or artificial flavors, and just a kick of caffeine. The introduction of bubly bounce, which is available in five refreshing combo flavors, marks the brand's first caffeinated beverage and new line since its launch in 2018.

bubly, one of the fastest-growing brands in the sparkling water category 1, now combines everything people already love about bubly, with 35 mg of caffeine. bubly bounce provides hydration with a little caffeine, the perfect refreshment to get you through the afternoon or you know, just tackle Mondays.

" bubly sparkling water was created to bring more smiles into the sparkling water category, and new bubly bounce takes it to the next level with caffeine," says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "As more individuals seek out sparkling waters with added benefits, bubly bounce delivers all of the delicious flavor and hydration of the original, now with just a kick of caffeine."

New bubly bounce sparkling water is available in five delicious combo flavors, including mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate. bubly bounce can be purchased at all major retailers, and online, and comes in a variety of convenient purchase options ranging from 16oz. single serve cans, to 24-packs of 12oz. cans. A 12oz. can of bubly bounce contains 35 mg of caffeine, while a 16oz. single serve can contains 47 mg of caffeine.

And for those keeping score at home, the bubly vs. bublé battle is far from over with bubly bounce on the scene. Michael Bublé is back at it in the latest commercial from the brand -- this time, Bublé has everything he needs to take on bubly thanks to bubly bounce. You can check out the latest in the bubly vs. bublé battle here.

For more information on bubly bounce and the original bubly sparkling water, visit bubly.com and follow bubly @ bublywater on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About bublyThe bubly sparkling water brand is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly and bubly bounce features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in seventeen delicious flavors: blackberrybubly, limebubly, cherrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, mangobubly, peachbubly, orangebubly, cranberrybubly, watermelonbubly, pineapplebubly, lemonbubly, applebubly, passionfruitbubly, blueberrypomegranatebubly, and whitepeachgingerbubly. bubly bounce is available in five refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

