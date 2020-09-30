Sparkling CBD Launches First CBD Water

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a trusted lineup of all-natural CBD sodas already on the market, founders Moose Koons and Andrew Fulton would like to introduce you to the first CBD waters in the Sparkling CBD line up. Introductory flavors include Sparkling Citrus Water and Sparkling Hibiscus Water that each follow high company standards of natural flavors and clean ingredients. Fun fact: each batch of the Sparkling Hibiscus Water uses 80 pounds of organic hibiscus flowers.

"Our customers kept asking us for a zero-calorie option, so we set out to craft some great tasting sparkling CBD waters," says Andrew Fulton, co-founder of Rocky Mountain Soda. "It can be difficult to make things with no sweeteners taste good, especially with hemp extracts, so it's all about sourcing high-quality ingredients and letting them shine. That's exactly what we've done with these Sparkling CBD waters. We are committed to creating unique flavors using all natural and organic ingredients. We keep it as simple as possible and let the ingredients speak for themselves. We're excited to see our customers love these refreshing drinks as much as we do!"

Both new waters are crafted with 20mg of broad spectrum hemp extract and natural flavors for that clean and relaxed vibe you've come to love from Sparkling CBD. And guess what? They have zero carbs, zero sugar, zero sodium, and are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Sparkling Citrus Water and Sparkling Hibiscus Water are now available for purchase online here.

Colorado's Best Drinks (CBD) offers a full line of sparkling beverages infused with broad spectrum hemp extract. Each flavor - Black Cherry, Cola, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, and Root Beer - is crafted with just five ingredients: sparkling water, organic agave nectar, natural flavors, non-GMO citric acid, and broad spectrum hemp extract. Even better, each 12oz BPA free can contains only 100 calories and are all vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of sodium and preservatives.

