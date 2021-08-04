Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean And European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting Infinera's ICE6 800G Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (INFN) - Get Report announced today that Sparkle, the international service provider of TIM Group and among the top 10 global operators, selected Infinera's ICE6 800G-capable coherent technology to enhance its new Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone, Nibble. Deploying Infinera's ICE6 solution will enable Sparkle to launch new 400 GbE services over its existing infrastructure while boosting its network capacity by up to 54%, as demonstrated in a recent trial on two of Sparkle's major routes in Italy.

Sparkle successfully completed a trial deploying Infinera's ICE6 technology on live links from Catania to Milan and from Rome to Milan, achieving wavelength speeds of 500 Gb/s across 2,136 kilometers and 700 Gb/s over 858 kilometers, respectively, setting a milestone for European long-distance data transmission. The successful trial underscored how Infinera's ICE6 solution can enable Sparkle to significantly increase capacity on live and key routes throughout Italy. Infinera and Sparkle plan to deploy 800G channels along other routes on the Sparkle network.

Sparkle operates a state-of-the-art global communications infrastructure to provide a full range of connectivity, multi-cloud, colocation, mobile, and voice services to enterprises, OTTs, carriers, media, and content players. With Infinera's ICE6 solution, Sparkle further scales up on its transmission capabilities - up to 30 Tb/s per link - and offers very high-capacity bandwidth and enhanced service flexibility to meet booming customer demand on the corridors linking Sicily and the whole Mediterranean area with Milan and the main European hubs.

"Infinera's innovative ICE6 optical networking solution supports the evolution of our network, enabling us to deliver spectral efficiency and high-capacity services to meet customer expectations," said Enrico Bagnasco, CTO at Sparkle.

"Infinera looks forward to working with Sparkle to enhance the capabilities of its pan-Mediterranean optical network with ICE6 and enabling Sparkle to offer new high-speed services to its customers," said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:Anna VueTel. +1 (916) 595-8157 avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:Amitabh PassiTel. +1 (669) 295-1489 apassi@infinera.com

About SparkleSparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP Transit, Capacity, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as Fixed and Mobile operators. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries. Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com.

About InfineraInfinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, financial and operational benefits of Infinera's ICE6 technology. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera's business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 27, 2021 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera's website at www.infinera.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.