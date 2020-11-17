SparkCognition Teams With IICD And PT Geoservices For Virtual AI Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition TM, the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce they are teaming up with Indonesian partner, PT Geoservices and the Indonesian Institute for...

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition TM, the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce they are teaming up with Indonesian partner, PT Geoservices and the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD) for the webinar session, " The Age of Digital Transformation: Enabling Organizations with Artificial Intelligence During The Market Transitions ." The free virtual event will bring together top speakers from around the globe on November 18th, 2020 from 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM CST, and will be focused on the Indonesian market.

"In times of uncertainty, digital transformation and adopting artificial intelligence can mean the difference between businesses surviving, thriving, and shuttering," said Amir Husain, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SparkCognition. "The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly redefined goals and priorities for companies, but decision makers need to create a clear and actionable plan to adopt artificial intelligence. With that considered, we teamed up with IICD and PT Geoservices to create an event that will help attendees achieve this goal."

This live webinar session will discuss the influence of AI transformation that continues to mature and will give the most effective and significant development of financial opportunities for the companies that apply this technology to create predictability in their operations, even in uncertain business environments.

Some key issues that will be addressed during the webinar include:

How organizations can capture value quickly in order to capitalize on the fast-moving technology curve, and thereby reap the benefits and significant competitive advantage AI can offer;

How organizations can develop AI strategically based on practical learnings from years of AI implementations at some of the largest companies in the world; and,

How to organize the enterprise to make use of AI and overcome internal resistance.

Conference speakers will include:

Lord Browne of Madingley - Former CEO of bp

Prof. Dr. Ir. R. Eko Indrajit , M.Sc., MBA., Mphil., MA - Academician and Information Technology expert

, M.Sc., MBA., Mphil., MA - Academician and Information Technology expert Amir Husain - Founder and CEO of SparkCognition

- Founder and CEO of SparkCognition Ir. Betti Alisjahbana - Former CEO of IBM Indonesia

Click here to learn more and to register for free, visit brt.st/iicdsparkcognition .

About SparkCognition

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: Darwin TM , DeepArmor ®️ , SparkPredict ®️ , and DeepNLP TM . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized four years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

About the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship

The Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship (IICD) is a non for profit organization founded by ten reputable Indonesian Business Schools and preeminent individuals in 2000. IICD envisions "Internalizing Best Practices of Good Corporate Governance and Directorship" through conducting Seminars, Trainings, Panel Discussions, and research activities on GCG and Directorship. IICD positions itself to support the decision makers, as the strategic partner in GCG implementation. IICD programs have been supported by The World Bank, IFC, GCGF, CIPE, ADB and The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) as part of the development of Good Corporate Governance implementation in Indonesia.

For Media Inquiries: Michelle SaabSparkCognitionVP, Marketing Communications msaab@sparkcognition.com 512-956-5491

