SparkCognition Government Systems And Intrinsic Awarded United States Air Force Contract To Improve Training Program Using AI

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), the first full-spectrum artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense, is pleased to announce that along with Intrinsic Enterprises Inc, a technology services and product development company, it has been awarded a contract with The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) through its SBIR program.

The SBIR program is highly competitive and encourages small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development with the potential for commercialization. Through this contract, SGS will leverage its proven commercial technologies and AI expertise in combination with Intrinsic's expertise in cloud microservice architectures, custom machine learning (ML) modeling, and modern web applications to explore how AI can be used to optimize training programs and improve overall mission readiness.

"SGS is absolutely committed to ensuring warfighter readiness, and this spans across a diverse set of missions," said Logan Jones, General Manager and President of SGS. "Through this contract, we're exploring how to upskill and augment team members for the mission at hand - particularly in the case of improving pilot training. We're looking forward to working with such an innovative company as Intrinsic to solve this problem for the Department of Defense."

The current pilot training method includes rigid quantitative standards that need to be met to progress through various phases and graduate from the program. Together with Intrinsic, SGS is exploring how AI and ML technologies can create a more dynamic training plan that measures qualitative standards, such as mastery. The companies will focus on solving this problem for pilot training in the Air Force, with the goal of making training more efficient and cost effective - however, this application can be expanded to include other domains such as ground, sea, and more.

"Ensuring our Air Force has well-trained pilots ready to suit the needs of various missions is the top focus for us through this contract," said Kyle Metzmaker, CEO of Intrinsic. "Together with SGS, we're looking forward to exploring how technology can disrupt the current training program structure and provide cost savings and efficiency for the DoD."

SGS offers next-generation AI-powered systems to address critical national security needs. Using technologies built in the United States, SGS evolves parent company SparkCognition's innovative commercial systems and tailors them for the public sector. AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 20.R, the United States Air Force has begun offering "special" SBIR topics that are faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations. The contract SGS was awarded to advance readiness falls under this new category of SBIR topics.

About SparkCognition Government Systems:SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first full-spectrum artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. Using technologies built in the United States, SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using natural language processing for large scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings visit: www.sparkgov.ai .

About Intrinsic Enterprises:Intrinsic is a technology services and product development company delivering modern software solutions for enterprise. Specializing in microservice architectures, custom machine learning models, and modern web applications, Intrinsic provides solutions that run on major cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and GCP, as well as the secure United States Air Force Cloud One. Our Fortune 50 clients specifically hire Intrinsic to lead new product development efforts, at 10x speed and flexibility. For more information on Intrinsic, come visit us at www.intrinsic.ventures .

