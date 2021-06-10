Spark Networks SE Announces Nominees For Election To Its Board Of Directors

The nomination of Bangaly Kaba and Joseph E. Whitters is part of a plan to expand the Spark Networks Board of Directors from seven to eight members

BERLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships which includes premium brands such as, Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, today announced that is has nominated Bangaly Kaba and Joseph E. Whitters to serve on its Board of Directors, and expand the committee from seven to eight members, at Spark's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The candidates bring a wealth of expertise in digital growth, online social products, financial governance and overall shareholder value creation.

Spark Networks CEO and Director of the Board, Eric Eichmann, said, "We are delighted to nominate to our board world class talent to help drive growth and shareholder value. Both candidates bring a wealth of public company experience and unique perspectives to our board. Mr. Kaba has expertise in consumer technology, building mobile digital products, and accelerating growth through social media, while Mr. Whitters has CFO experience and expertise in accounting, governance, finance, and risk management. He has also served as a chair and member of numerous audit committees of public and private companies."

Mr. Kaba has served in executive product leadership roles at technology companies including Facebook, Instagram, and Instacart. At Instagram he was Head of Growth and helped accelerate growth from 450m monthly actives to over 1 billion activities through deep customer insights and evolving the product experience. At Instacart, a grocery delivery marketplace valued at $39 billion, he led efforts to build the core functionality for user onboarding, shopping, and product discovery.

Mr. Kaba commented "I'm looking forward to joining Spark's board at this critical time as the company continues to bring innovative social dating solutions to the market."

Mr. Whitters is a seasoned public and private company board member who brings additional expertise in financial strategy and partnering with the investment community to increase visibility for small cap companies. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Accuray, where he is Board Chair and a member of the Audit Committee, and Cutera where he is Chair of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Enterprise Risk Committee.

Mr. Whitters said, "I'm looking forward to becoming a director at spark and provide a strong financial perspective to enhance shareholder value."

Spark Networks also announced the retirement of current board member Cheryl Law when her term expires in July.

Mr. Eichmann continued, "We would like to thank Ms. Law for her insightful contributions and heartfelt commitment to the ongoing success of Spark Networks."

