Spark Networks Promotes Gitte Bendzulla To Chief Operations Officer

BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (LOV) - Get Report, one of the world's leading online dating companies, has announced the promotion of Gitte Bendzulla to Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Bendzulla, Spark's first female COO, takes the role in addition to her position as the company's Chief Legal Officer and managing director.

Reporting directly into Spark CEO Eric Eichmann, Bendzulla's responsibilities will include overseeing operational efficiency and excellence for Spark and supporting growth and innovation for its portfolio of premium dating brands including Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe and eDarling.

Eichmann says, "I'm excited to have Gitte promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Spark. Her knowledge of the company, commitment to excellence and terrific leadership will serve us well as we enter a critical phase for Spark's success. I look forward to working closely with Gitte for many years to come."

In addition to providing critical support for Spark's advancement and growth, Bendzulla will continue to drive inclusivity within the company, building on the culture she helped foster in her previous role as a Spark managing director and the company's Chief of Staff.

Bendzulla says, "I am thrilled to expand my responsibilities at Spark Networks and support Spark as COO on its exciting journey ahead. My appointment underlines Spark's strong commitment to inclusion, one of the cornerstones of the Spark culture and a driver for success.

My peers and I are committed to working together to enhance operational excellence and foster diversity, allowing us to continue to gain growth and productivity in a purposeful workplace."

Bendzulla joined the company as General Counsel in 2018, before taking on the triple duties of managing director, Chief of Staff, and Chief Legal Officer in 2019.

Before joining Spark Networks, Bendzulla held several senior legal positions on a European and global scale with Juniper Networks, APM Terminals, Eaton Industries and the SITA Suez group. She is admitted to the German bar and holds a master's degree from the University of Bayreuth in Germany.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; Spark Networks' ability to identify potential acquisitions; Spark Networks' ability to comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of Covid-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to Spark Networks as of the date hereof, and Spark Networks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

