SPARBAR®️ Boosts Its 'Boxing For Everyone' Initiative With Official Apl.de.Ap Collaboration

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparBar Inc., the North American distributor and IP licensee of the U.K. created SPARBAR®-branded boxing fitness equipment, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas. The Filipino-American rapper joins as a Brand Ambassador, striving to promote boxing as part a healthy lifestyle.

SPARBAR®-brand founder, Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill noted that "we are breaking ground once again by introducing boxing as a trend-setting workout for everyone. How better to kickstart this new program than with the swag of a global superstar musician. Everyone at SparBar Inc. is extremely excited for Apl.de.Ap to join our movement."

Apl.de.Ap also shared his passion for boxing, stating that "boxing has no boundaries, it does not see colors, it does not see different cultures. Boxing has become this one world, this one universal discipline from people from all different walks of life. It teaches you dedication since you need to fully immerse yourself into it. It is like making music because you never stop learning from it."

Apl.de.Ap's signature SPARBAR®-branded fitness equipment online workouts will also soon be available and accessible from anywhere in the world.

In addition to promoting physical and mental health through boxing, Apl.de.Ap will take an active role in the brand's journey in the Philippines. SparBar is taking steps to expand in the country by erecting its own factory, complete with integrated community projects. "What I like about SPARBAR® brand is their goal of making a true social impact," said Apl.de.Ap, before adding, "It has always been my dream to discover upcoming boxing talent in the Philippines and create a community around it. Partnering with the SPARBAR® brand provides me with the opportunity since we have the structure to see the fruition for this dream."

Having met Manny Pacquiao early in their respective careers, the superstar boxer made a lasting impression on the rapper. "I had the honor to compose and perform walkouts for Manny, and to see first hand the hope Manny spreads, especially to our people. They see that hard work and focus can lead to success. I think he's represented hope for so many people as a person who defied the odds to pursue what he's loved. This is the spirit of boxing, and I want to do my part to spread this spirit to the world," the multi-Grammy-winning artist concluded.

Genuine SPARBAR® -branded products are available both online and in retail stores worldwide. Go to sparbar.com to purchase your new SPARBAR ® -brand equipment or to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT SPARBAR® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

