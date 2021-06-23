Spanish Students Win Schneider Go Green With A Bold Idea For Sustainable Light Pills

Team Light Pills from Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, Spain, won with the bold idea of a bottle cap-shaped artificial light source and UV water purifier to help communities without access to energy and safe water Schneider Electric launched...

Team Light Pills from Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, Spain , won with the bold idea of a bottle cap-shaped artificial light source and UV water purifier to help communities without access to energy and safe water

, won with the bold idea of a bottle cap-shaped artificial light source and UV water purifier to help communities without access to energy and safe water Schneider Electric launched Schneider Go Green 2021 in collaboration with AVEVA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has named Team Light Pills from Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya as the winning team of Schneider Go Green 2021. Schneider Electric held the digital finals of its global student competition on June 15, 2021.

The winners, Helena Arias Casals and Dorothy Ann van der Ent Facerias, presented their sustainable and purpose driven solution known as the "Light Pill": an artificial light source and ultraviolet water purifier shaped like a bottle cap. The Light Pill is designed to help communities without access to energy and safe water.

" Go Green has been an incredible experience," Dorothy says on behalf of the team. "We have had the opportunity to grow our own idea, meet talented people across the globe and learn through the process from our amazing mentors."

Dorothy and Helena won a Schneider Electric paid internship opportunity of six months in which they will boost their careers and creativity by participating in challenging projects and co-creating solutions with Schneider experts, as well as being part of the Trainee Academy in the Iberian zone.

Team Light Pills focused on four key differentiators for their product:

Sustainability: through recycled materials

Feasibility: easy to produce and transport

Accessibility: affordable and efficient

Versatility: adaptable structure

The Schneider Go Green 2021 jury was impressed with the simplicity of such a meaningful and purpose-driven solution that is also closely linked to Schneider's own sustainability goals.

Finding bold ideas to re-shape the future

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18 Go Green 2021 finalists representing China, Spain, Morocco, India, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, and the U.S. virtually presented their bold ideas to a jury made up of leadership from Schneider Electric and AVEVA.

"At Schneider Electric, being empowered is part of our DNA as we strongly believe freedom breeds innovation," says Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. "Through Schneider Go Green, we look for empowered and passionate students with bold and sustainable ideas. We believe access to energy is a basic human right and this global competition provides new ways to do that."

About Schneider Go Green 2021

Schneider Go Green debuted in 2011 with fewer than 500 students from eight countries presenting business cases. Now in its 11th year, the competition has grown considerably with a record-breaking 25,000 students from 128 countries registering in 2021. Schneider Electric launched this year's competition in collaboration with its software partner AVEVA. Students are offered the chance to present their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from experts and professionals. Interested students can register at gogreen.se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.