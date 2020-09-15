Spanish-Language Films And TV Shows Now Streaming Free On VIZIO

IRVINE Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand 1 and #1 sound bar brand in America 2 today announced the launch of 10 Spanish-speaking channels for its millions of SmartCast viewers across America. The channels include top-rated multicultural productions from around the world and popular shows dubbed into Spanish.

The new linear channels can be found under the "VIZIO Free Channels" section from the SmartCast Home TM screen and will complement VIZIO's WatchFree TM service. In total, SmartCast viewers have access to over 200+ free linear TV channels of news, TV shows, movies and sports.

Ahead of National Hispanic Heritage Month which recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States, these new channels cater to the Spanish-speaking community and offer free, ad-supported programming including comedies, game shows, telenovelas, action, dramas, thrillers and crime genres for viewers of all ages to enjoy.

"From multicultural original productions to popular shows dubbed in Spanish, today VIZIO is making thousands of hours of Spanish-driven content available to all SmartCast users," said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO, "We're thrilled to offer a 24/7 line-up of some of the best entertainment and programming options designed specifically for Spanish-speaking audiences."

Effective immediately, users can find a carousel of Spanish language channels with free content available 24/7 from the SmartCast Home screen:

VIX is launching its market-leading VIX app, which offers over 20,000 hours of free Latino-focused films and TV shows. VIX is the #1 most downloaded entertainment app on Android devices in Mexico ahead of Netflix (according to App Annie) and Top 5 or 10 in both US Hispanic and every country in Latin America on Roku.VIX will also be offering a lineup of movies for Hispanic Heritage Month in September which will include Windows on the World, starring Edward James Olmos, and Homebound, directed by Fanny Veliz. The free VIX app complements the company's free Hispanic "super fan" linear channels on VIZIO which include:

Pongalo NovelaClub - this channel offers over 10,000 episodes of your favorite telenovelas and TV series - all in Spanish and on-demand.

- this channel offers over 10,000 episodes of your favorite telenovelas and TV series - all in Spanish and on-demand. Moovimex - home of all the Mexican movies you love: action, narcocine, sexy comedies and much more.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) recently announced the launch of Sony Canal, a new free, ad-supported television destination for Spanish speaking viewers in the US. Sony Canal is debuting its first Spanish language ad-supported streaming channels on VIZIO SmartCast including:

Sony Canal Novelas - channel dedicated to the world's most popular classic telenovelas and modern serial dramas like Doña Bárbara , Paraíso Travel , Señorita Pólvora and more. Thrills, passion, plot twists and heartwarming stories make these compelling series, produced by SPT International Production, a must-see.

channel dedicated to the world's most popular classic telenovelas and modern serial dramas like , , and more. Thrills, passion, plot twists and heartwarming stories make these compelling series, produced by SPT International Production, a must-see. Sony Canal Comedias - with an emphasis on comedies and dramedies, this channel brings viewers culturally-relevant modern remakes from Latin America that will keep audiences laughing, featuring TV's most iconic sitcoms like Casados Con Hijos ( Married with Children ), La Niñera ( The Nanny ), Mi Bella Genio ( I Dream of Jeannie ) and more.

with an emphasis on comedies and dramedies, this channel brings viewers culturally-relevant modern remakes from that will keep audiences laughing, featuring TV's most iconic sitcoms like ( ), ( ), ( ) and more. Sony Canal Competencias -dedicated to the most exciting reality competition shows from Latin America , this channel keeps viewers on the edges of their seats as they watch reality contestants face challenges. The channel debuted with Escape Perfecto, the Mexican adaptation of the hit SPT format Raid the Cage. With its fast-paced action and highly visual elements, couples complete trivia and physical challenges to haul prizes from a gigantic cage before the doors slam shut.

Other channels launching include:

Top Cine HD - featuring popular international contemporary series and film genres as crime, comedy, action and suspense dubbed from their original language to Spanish.

- featuring popular international contemporary series and film genres as crime, comedy, action and suspense dubbed from their original language to Spanish. Tu Cine HD - highlighting top-rated global contemporary and classical blockbuster series and movies including drama, comedy, and romance genres.

- highlighting top-rated global contemporary and classical blockbuster series and movies including drama, comedy, and romance genres. Cine Real HD - contemporary movies and series including science fiction, fantasy, comedy, and action genres.

- contemporary movies and series including science fiction, fantasy, comedy, and action genres. Flash HD - featuring Latin music's biggest stars and up-and-coming sensations, music videos, exclusive interviews, glamorous red-carpet events as well as exciting live performances.

- featuring Latin music's biggest stars and up-and-coming sensations, music videos, exclusive interviews, glamorous red-carpet events as well as exciting live performances. MMC HD - the first Regional Mexican music network in HD for the U.S. audience, created to embrace the Banda and Grupero lifestyle with chart-topping music videos and Flash features.

- the first Regional Mexican music network in HD for the U.S. audience, created to embrace the Banda and Grupero lifestyle with chart-topping music videos and Flash features. Cine Sureño HD - featuring original content with the most relevant action, comedy, suspense, and drama stories.

"The US Hispanic audience is one of the most rapidly growing segments in the country, and we are pleased to make these ad-supported streaming channels available to them through VIZIO SmartCast," said TC Schultz, EVP, Networks Operations, Programming & Strategy, Sony Pictures Television. "With this partnership, we are excited to be able to provide a wide array of programming that appeals to this growing audience of multifaceted, Spanish-speaking viewers."

"The launch of the VIX app on VIZIO's SmartCast platform builds upon the successful launch earlier this year of VIX's linear channels on VIZIO's WatchFree," said Richard Hull, Head of Streaming Platforms & Chief Strategy Officer at VIX. "Having just surpassed 20,000 hours of content in our offering, we're excited to be able to launch this additional partnership for our audiences."

In addition to free content, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTubeTV, Peacock and others. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

About VIZIOVIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand 3 and #1 Sound Bar Brand 4 in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot 5 and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos 6 . VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

©2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

About VIXVIX creates, acquires, and distributes Hispanic-focused content to audiences in the U.S., Latin America and across the globe. The company operates the largest Latino AVOD OTT platform in the world, which offers over 20,000 hours of free Latino-focused films and TV shows. VIX's OTT content includes premium titles from Latin American and U.S. producers, including Hollywood blockbuster films. The company efficiently drives users to its OTT properties from its massive social media footprint, which includes 100 million Facebook followers alone. And it drives monetization through its 50-person ad sales team stretched across two continents. In 2019, the company acquired Latino AVOD OTT powerhouse, Pongalo. VIX holds key partnerships with Amazon, Roku, Google and many others, and maintains offices in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico and Brazil. It is backed by Discovery Communications and Harbourvest Capital.

