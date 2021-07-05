Spanish Graphic Artist Coté Escrivá To Produce Exclusive Graphic Art & Figurine Minted Into Fusion NFT For Coinllectibles

HONG KONG, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced earlier today that the world's first publicly traded Fusion NFT company; Coinllectibles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

HONG KONG, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced earlier today that the world's first publicly traded Fusion NFT company; Coinllectibles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) will be minting yet another one-of-a-kind Fusion NFT, this time with an acclaimed Spanish artist Coté Escrivá.

Coté Escrivá is a Spanish Pop Art & Contemporary artist who was born in 1982. Coté Escrivá's work has been offered at auction multiple times - Creepy G, was sold at the Heritage Auctions, Dallas in 2020. Furthermore, in Mutual Art's artists press archives, Coté Escrivá is featured in "Paddle8 X Honey Badger Decks Presents Skate Centric Auction Deck the Streets", a piece from the ArtDaily in 2019. Since then, Coté artworks has steadily increased in value, making him one of the most successful graphic artist in his field.

Cote Escrivá's work has been showcased in trend shows, art fairs, and solo shows in cities - such as Los Angeles, Miami, Shanghai, Taipei, and Beijing among others.

Urban art, illustration and sculpture are some of the disciplines that the artist uses to show his reinterpretations. A personal universe with an aesthetic influenced by underground culture, the world of graffiti or comics, in which the artist refers to the works of Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

In this partnership with Coté Escrivá, Coinllectibles plan to acquire a one-of-a-kind exclusive graphic design that will be made available both in digital and physical form, and minted into a Coinllectibles Fusion NFT.

"This will be the first ever art piece that I will be minting into a Fusion NFT and I believe Coinllectibles, with all their expertise in law and technology, is the perfect partner to collaborate ," said Coté Escrivá.

"This art piece will always have a special meaning to me because of its historical value in my journey. This will definitely be a special piece - a fusion of the tangible and the intangible ," added Coté

NFT is a non-fungible token created on a blockchain. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos powered by the blockchain technolog, except that an NFT is on of a kind. Coinllectibles Fusion NFT, applies this technology to create an ownership title to a physical piece of arts and collectibles.

"The Coinllectibles Fusion NFT is a very effective blockchain method to secure and proof ownership over a precious, timeless and exclusive art piece, such as this artwork that we are working with Coté Escrivá" , said Ben Pwee, Chief Business Development Officer of Coinllectibles.

"We were delighted when Coté agreed to work with us. We cannot wait to have this amazing art piece sitting in our gallery ," said Benny Phang, Advisor of Coinllectibles.

Coté Escrivá physical artwork will be available in Coinllectibles art gallery in Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong. For purchase and other information, visit Coinllectibles website.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coté Escriva

Coté Escriva is a Spanish graphic artist and illustrator from Valencia whose style is greatly influenced by American pop culture, urban art and famous cartoons. Among his artwork, various support can be found such as sculpture, toys, prints, drawing or murals.

Until now, Coté has participated in various exhibition across the world: London, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Singapore

More Information Coté Escriva:

Website: http://www.cote-escriva.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cote_escriva/

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about arts and collectibles ownership in the digital age. Their minted curated Fusion NFTs, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles is a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

More Information About Coinllectibles:

Website: www.coinllectibles.artFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinllectiblesTwitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectiblesLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectiblesTelegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

