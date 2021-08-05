Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. Completes Acquisition Of Metro Building Products

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has completed its purchase of Metro Building Products, based in Marietta, Georgia, effective August 2.

"Metro Building Products shares the same values and corporate culture as Spahn & Rose," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's President and CEO. "Like Spahn & Rose, Metro provides outstanding service to both contractors and homeowners. This is a unique business opportunity and we are very proud to have them join Spahn & Rose. We have no plans to change Metro's name, marketing focus, or local management."

The acquisition unites two longtime successful companies. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber and building materials distributor in the Midwest and is one of the top 100 lumber and building materials distributors in the country as reported by ProSales, a publication that reports on contractor and construction-industry trends.

Joe McKenzie and his wife, Tina, founded Metro Building Products in 1991. The company serves professional builders, remodelers and homeowners throughout Atlanta, Cobb County, and northwest Georgia. Metro specializes in high quality building materials including pressure treated lumber, cedar & composite decking, and Big Green Egg grills.

"For more than three decades, Metro Building Products has maintained a high level of customer service while providing quality products to contractors and homeowners," McKenzie says. "Metro has been growing and thriving, and with Spahn & Rose we're going to have new and exciting opportunities to serve our customers."

The acquisition of Metro Building Products marks the third major addition for Spahn & Rose in the past three years. In February 2019, it acquired Lake Geneva, Wisconsin based Dunn Lumber, and in February 2020, it acquired Moeller & Walter Lumber of Reinbeck, Iowa.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. In addition to Metro Building Products, Spahn & Rose currently operates 23 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose helps builders, contractors, and homeowners buy easier and build better.

