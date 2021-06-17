Space Rovers Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Rovers Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Space rover is a special vehicle designed to traverse over irregular, mountainous topography of extraterrestrial bodies such as planets and asteroids. The design and operation of space rovers depends upon data acquired through satellites that orbit around a celestial body. Rovers are designed to endure extreme atmospheric conditions, are fitted with superior equipment and payload, and are meticulously programmed to operate in accordance with the surroundings. Increase investments for R&D by major space agencies and on-going advances in design of space rovers are anticipated to increase usability of rovers. For instance, Japan's space agency JAXA and Toyota are collaborating to build a hydrogen powered rover, named, Lunar Cruiser that would be capable of transporting two astronauts and their gear on the moon.

Rise investments for space explorations across the globe are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the space rovers market during the forecast period. However, high costs involved in the space exploration missions and high chances of failure of space exploration projects are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.The market segmentation is based on type, application, and region. The type segment is divided into lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, and asteroids surface exploration. Depending on application, the market is segmented into commercial/mining, and research. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key players operating in the global space rovers market include Space Applications Services NV/SA, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, ispace, inc., Maxar Technologies, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Airbus S.A.S.The report also includes space agencies such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), UAE Space Agency, State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS (ROSCOSMOS), European Space Agency (ESA), and China National Space Administration (CNSA). Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Key Player Positioning, 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increasing Investments for Space Explorations Across the World3.5.1.2. Rise Investments in Space Mining3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High Costs Involved in the Space Exploration Missions3.5.2.2. High Chances of the Failure of Space Exploration Projects3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Supportive Government Regulations3.5.3.2. Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Technology3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer Trends3.6.2.2. Technology Trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trends3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis3.6.3.1. Gdp3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis3.6.3.3. Employment Index3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections3.6.4. Impact on Space Rover Industry Chapter 4: Global Space Rover Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.2. Lunar Surface Exploration4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Mars Surface Exploration4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Asteroids Surface Exploration4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Global Space Rover Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.2. Commercial/Mining5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Research5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Space Rovers Market, by Region Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Space Applications Services Nv/Sa7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Company Snapshot7.1.3. Product Portfolio7.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. Astrobotic Technology, Inc.7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Company Snapshot7.2.3. Product Portfolio7.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.3. Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Company Snapshot7.3.3. Product Portfolio7.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Ispace, Inc.7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Company Snapshot7.4.3. Product Portfolio7.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Maxar Technologies7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Company Snapshot7.5.3. Operating Business Segments7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.5.5. Business Performance7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.6. Motiv Space Systems, Inc.7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Company Snapshot7.6.3. Product Portfolio7.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Honeybee Robotics7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Company Snapshot7.7.3. Product Portfolio7.8. Northrop Grumman7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Company Snapshot7.8.3. Operating Business Segments7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.8.5. Business Performance7.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Toyota Motor Corporation7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Company Snapshot7.9.3. Product Portfolio7.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9.5. Business Performance7.10. AirbU.S. A. S.7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Company Snapshot7.10.3. Operating Business Segments7.10.4. Product Portfolio7.10.5. Business Performance7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.11. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)7.11.1. Company Overview7.11.2. Company Snapshot7.11.3. Product Portfolio7.12. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa)7.12.1. Company Overview7.12.2. Company Snapshot7.12.3. Product Portfolio7.13. Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)7.13.1. Company Overview7.13.2. Company Snapshot7.13.3. Product Portfolio7.14. Canadian Space Agency (Csa)7.14.1. Company Overview7.14.2. Company Snapshot7.14.3. Product Portfolio7.15. UAE Space Agency7.15.1. Company Overview7.15.2. Company Snapshot7.15.3. Product Portfolio7.16. State Space Corporation Roscosmos (Roscosmos)7.16.1. Company Overview7.16.2. Company Snapshot7.16.3. Product Portfolio7.17. European Space Agency (Esa)7.17.1. Company Overview7.17.2. Company Snapshot7.17.3. Product Portfolio7.18. China National Space Administration (Cnsa)7.18.1. Company Overview7.18.2. Company Snapshot7.18.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxebhl

