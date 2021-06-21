Space Channel Now Available On VIZIO SmartCast®

Space Channel, the world's premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space, today announced its new Space Channel app is available on the VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast platform.

Space Channel, the world's premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space, today announced its new Space Channel app is available on the VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast platform. Now millions of viewers across America have 24/7 access to Space Channel's news and entertainment programming directly on their SmartCast TVs.

Space Channel programming covers every aspect of the space genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage from every sector of the global space industry. Programs include Space Channel News, which covers the latest stories that will shape the future of commerce, policy, and community in Low Earth Orbit and beyond; Space Channel Spotlight, a profile show focusing on the movers and shakers in the space industry; Spaced Out! With Sarah Begum, a personal journey of discovery and adventure exploring the next phase in sky and space exploration; Space Tourist, a show on how to experience space here on earth, and Gravity, an irreverent, humorous take on the latest news and less explored space topics the mainstream media refuses to cover.

Live event programming includes Space Channel Studios Live (from our global news headquarters in Brownsville, Texas), which will provide engaging and informative coverage of notable space launches, as well as the progress of SpaceX Starship, which is designed as a long-duration cargo and passenger-carrying spacecraft for the moon and Mars. Additional event programming will include US Chamber of Commerce sessions examining how the commercial use of space offers tremendous opportunity (and risk) for the economic and national security interests of the U.S., as well as how the space sector is expected to grow into a trillion-dollar industry that will create new markets and opportunities to transform the economy as we know it.

Entertainment programming includes the CineSpace Movie Fest, a partnership with the Houston Cinema Arts Society that showcases award-winning films created from NASA archive footage, and Late-Night Sci-Fi, a custom curated program featuring independent genre films specially chosen for viewing after dark.

"We are excited to join VIZIO SmartCast and look forward to providing its millions of users with unique, thought-provoking programming that expands their minds while taking them on an adventurous, fact-filled journey into the final frontier," said Jim Tolve, Director of Communications, Space Channel.

VIZIO SmartCast users can now find the Space Channel app in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

"We're pleased to welcome the Space Channel app to VIZIO SmartCast," said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. "The Space Channel app offers programming that helps VIZIO continue to fulfill our commitment to provide entertainment for every genre and interest, giving SmartCast audiences a vast array of content options to choose from every day."

In addition to the Space Channel app, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

About Space Channel

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of commerce, policy, entertainment, and community in low Earth Orbit and beyond, Space Channel is available in more than 30 million households worldwide and explores every aspect of the genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage from every sector of the global space industry. You can watch Space Channel's live programming via Connected (Smart) TV applications as well as online at spacechannel.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

