Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Markets, 2031 - Government And Military, Logistics, Media And Telemetry, Oil And Gas, Environmental And Monitoring

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Application, End User, Component, Frequency and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added...

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Application, End User, Component, Frequency and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technological advancement in terms of size, reliability, transfer rate, and power consumption are driving the global space-based RF & microwave technology market. In addition, the introduction of new private players and increasing government and institutional funding within the space domain help generate market opportunities.

The global space-based RF & microwave technology market is estimated to reach $14,015.8 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.26% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The major driving factor of the market can be gauged by increasing space budgets by major countries for establishing a secure military and commercial space communication network.

Market Segmentation

Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Platform

The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on platforms including space-based platforms and ground-based platforms. The space-based platforms segment consisting of satellites, launch vehicles, and other man-made celestial objects like deep space probes and exploration rovers. The satellite segment within the space-based platforms is expected to dominate the global space-based RF & microwave technology market, on account of a major focus toward establishing satellite constellations for high-speed data transfer rates.

Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Application

The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on application, including communication, earth-observation, navigation/GPS, technology development. The communication application is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market, mainly to cater to the rising market demand for the end user to have a stable and high-speed data connection. Furthermore, the emergence of a fifth-generation network and the approach taken by industry players to cater to end users directly instead of passing network distribution centers would drive the market and generate new opportunities.

Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by End User

The global space-based RF/microwave technology market has been segmented based on end users, including government and military, logistics, media and telemetry, oil and gas, environment and monitoring. The government and military segment is estimated to dominate the global space-based RF/microwave technology market, owing to its requirement to use satellite networks for various military, surveillance, and communication activities. In addition, a secure and stable high-speed communication network is required to ensure safe operations have allowed nations to place their individual communication systems in space and establish a private network. This initiative has spurred market opportunities within the global space-based RF & microwave technology market.

Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Region

The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based RF & microwave technology market. This is due to a significant number of companies based in the region, and increased spending by government organizations such as NASA on the procurement of RF components for space applications.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key companies operating in the market include ASELSAN A.S., Airbus S.A.S., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, and TTI Norte S.L. (TTI).

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space-based RF & microwave technology industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Space and Satellite Industry: Market Overview1.1.1.1 Optical Communication: A New Business Horizon1.1.2 Emerging Trends1.1.2.1 Adoption of New Manufacturing Technologies1.1.2.2 Software-Defined Reconfigurable RF Components1.1.2.3 Increasing High-Frequency Operations1.1.3 Major Test Certifications and Standards for Space-Based RF Components1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis1.2 Market Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Satellite Communication Systems1.2.1.2 Rising Usage of CubeSats and Other Cost-Effective Satellite Solutions1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Market Access Restriction and Spectrum Allocation Problems1.2.2.2 Export and Investment Challenges1.2.3 Business Opportunities1.2.3.1 Commercial Business Opportunities within New Space1.2.4 Key Market Strategies1.2.4.1 Major Strategies and Developments1.2.4.1.1 Product Development, Long Term Collaborations, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments1.2.4.2 Other Strategies 2 Application2.1 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Platform)2.1.1 Market Overview2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Platform Market2.1.2 Space-Based Platform2.1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Space-Based Platform Market2.1.2.2 Satellites2.1.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Satellites Market2.1.2.2.2 LEO Satellites2.1.2.2.3 MEO Satellites2.1.2.2.4 GEO Satellites2.1.2.3 Launch Vehicles2.1.2.4 Others2.1.3 Ground-Based Platform2.1.3.1 Ground Stations2.2 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Application)2.2.1 Market Overview2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Application Market2.2.2 Communication2.2.3 Earth Observation2.2.4 Navigation/GPS2.2.5 Technology Development2.2.6 Others2.3 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by End User)2.3.1 Market Overview2.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of End User Market2.3.2 Government and Military2.3.3 Logistics2.3.4 Media and Telemetry2.3.5 Oil and Gas2.3.6 Environmental and Monitoring2.3.7 Others 3 Products3.1 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Component)3.1.1 Market Overview3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Component Market3.1.2 TRM (Transmitter/Receiver Module)3.1.3 Amplifier3.1.4 RF Switch3.1.5 RF Cables3.1.6 FPGA/IC3.1.7 Others3.2 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Frequency)3.2.1 Market Overview3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Frequency Market3.2.2 Very High Frequency (VHF) (30MHz-300MHz)3.2.3 Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) (301MHz-3GHz)3.2.4 Super High Frequency (SHF) (4GHz-30GHz)3.2.5 Extremely-High Frequency (EHF) (31GHz-300GHz) 4 Regions4.1 Global Space-based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Region) 5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S.

ASELSAN A.S.

Cobham Limited

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

HUBER+SUHNER

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Thales Group

TTI Norte S.L. (TTI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9j6uk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-based-rf--microwave-technology-markets-2031---government-and-military-logistics-media-and-telemetry-oil-and-gas-environmental-and-monitoring-301332560.html

SOURCE Research and Markets