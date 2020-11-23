SPA To Support Advanced Hypersonic Technologies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) received a subcontract from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) to support the United States Navy's endeavors with Advanced Hypersonic Technologies through the Global Deterrence and Defense Department (Code GX) at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Crane, Indiana.

SPA has been providing support for Advanced Hypersonic Technology and will continue under this contract in the areas of program management support, budget support, system safety, risk management, scheduling, system and subsystem test and evaluation, and system integration of the weapon system onto operational platforms. When fully fielded, Advanced Hypersonic Technology will enable our Nation's warfighters with the advanced systems needed to meet critical mission objectives.

"Conventional Prompt Strike is one of the leading Advanced Hypersonics Programs and SPA is proud to be working with the Department of Defense and NSWC Crane on such an important and ground breaking endeavor," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We thank the department for allowing us to support them and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with them and our prime contractor, SAIC."

SPA is teamed with SAIC, as the prime, on this $63.5 million, 5-year contract. SPA has been supporting Advanced Hypersonic Technologies with SAIC since 2016.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defence Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

