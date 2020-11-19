SPA Awarded Strategic Weapons System Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was awarded an $85M contract from Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP).

Under this contract, SPA will provide technical services, arms control support, program support, assessments, training support for managing high risk technologies, special studies and systems engineering for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons system.

"This mission is essential for the Department of Defense as part of the nation's Nuclear Triad. For 46 years SPA has supported this critically important nuclear deterrence program and we are grateful to be able to continue our long standing partnership with SSP supporting this critical strategic mission," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides knowledge based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management; and Software Tool Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

