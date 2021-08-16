SPA Appoints Leonard Zentz As Technical Fellow For Hypersonic Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. is pleased to announce Leonard Zentz as an SPA Technical Fellow for Hypersonic Systems. Mr. Zentz brings more than 30 years' experience in program management, acquisition, and technical support to Navy programs. Before joining SPA, Mr. Zentz served in the Department of the Navy as Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) Program Manager, Technical Lead and Navy CPS Senior Technical Advisor. He led all Navy CPS activity and was personally responsible for the move toward a common Army/Navy hypersonic missile system.

As an SPA Technical Fellow, Mr. Zentz will identify and pursue new ways to guide the development of SPA's growth in hypersonics capabilities and business.

"We are extremely pleased to have Len onboard as one of our Technical Fellows, each of whom represents the highest level of technical expertise in their area," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We look forward to him guiding our capabilities and enhancing SPA's contributions in this important and growing area of national security."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

