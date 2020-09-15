Soy Derivatives: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope: This report studies the global market for soy derivatives from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968460/?utm_source=PRN This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the soy derivative industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the soy derivative industry and their areas of application. The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the global soy derivatives market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy derivatives market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of soy derivatives. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented. The report analyzes the global soy derivatives segments in terms of product type, category, applications and regions.Product types covered are soy meal, soy oil, soymilk, and others (soy lecithin and soy hull). Categories covered are conventional and organic.Applications covered are food and beverages, animal feed, and others (industrial use). Regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Report Includes: - 124 data tables and 11 additional tables - An overview of the global market for soy derivatives - Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 - Coverage of novel technologies, R&D progress, and recent activities in the industry - Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast and pipeline analysis of new products - Highlights of the import/export trends and coverage of the regulations imposed by general statutory authority of environmental, health and safety laws and discussion on regulatory aspects of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global economy and assessment of global economic forecast - Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles, including Aarhus United USA Inc., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., MicroSoy Corp., Perdue Agribusiness, Inc., SunOpta Inc. and Ventura Foods, LLC Summary: Increasing interest in soy food products frommainstreamconsumerswhowant to include more plantbased foods in their diet is creating demand fromfood and beverage processors,who in turn are demandingmore soy derivatives frommanufacturers.Mainstreamconsumers are influenced by various factors: increasing research about the health benefits of the soybean and products derived fromit; support fromhealth professionals and the media about the value of soy in the diet; an FDA ruling that a health claim can be made for soy protein if certain criteria are met; and increasing distribution of soybased foods into mainstreamstores asmore mainstreamprocessors enter the market. The analyst forecasts that the largest share (about REDACTED) of manufacturers' sales for soy derivatives is for soymeal.Animal feed is food provided to domestic animals during animal husbandry. In today'sworld, where animal nutrition has become important for the propernutrition for growth and maintenance, and to provide energy forwork and vital functions, it is important to understand and classify theworldwide animal feed sector. A significant share belongs to soy oil or soybean oil, which is a staple in the food processing industry.Its moderate price, functionality, and nutritional profile, as well as wide availability and applicability, makes it difficult to replace with any other fat or oil. Lecithin, too, is valued for its functionality and reasonable price but its applicability is relatively narrow. The next fastest-growing segment is soymilk. Soymilk is used as a beverage on its own, as a base that replaces cow milk for use in otherbeverages, and as a source forproducts such as tofu and soy cheese. Mainstreamconsumers are beginning to see soymilk in the refrigerated sections of their supermarkets, right alongside productsmadewith cowmilk.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968460/?utm_source=PRN

