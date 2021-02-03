Sovereign Lending Group Recognized As A Top Financial Services Workplace In The United States

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group (SLG), a leading mortgage lender for veterans and millennials, today announced earlier that it had been recognized by the Energage Top Workplaces Program as a 2021 Financial Services Top Workplace in the United States . This comes on the heels of SLG providing additional repayment options to loan borrowers, as well as employment opportunities to those working in industries impacted by COVID-19.

"At Sovereign Lending Group, our culture is extremely important to us and the work that we do," said CEO and Co-Founder Dan Holtz of Sovereign Lending Group. "We understand that to go above and beyond for our clients, our employees must be happy. We are so proud to be recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in the United States for the culture that we have created."

Due to the pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate jumped in April to a level not seen since the 1930s — and still stood at 6.7 percent in December. Sovereign Lending Group has responded to this crisis by implementing innovative work from home model-driven to heighten employees' work experience, effectiveness, and wellness on top of providing additional employment opportunities in and out of state to hospitality, restaurant, and retail professionals.

"Sovereign Lending Group has given me so much support in my transition to the mortgage industry from the hospitality industry," said Jasper Potter, newly hired MLO at Sovereign Lending Group. "SLG has welcomed me with open arms and it really feels like family here."

Surveying and studying more than 66,000 organizations since 2006, Top Workplaces helps recognize companies who operate efficiently with strong values, have great communication between employees and management, and thrive on innovation.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Sovereign Lending Group is a VA loan lender with headquarters in Southern California and Dallas, Texas. Sovereign Lending Group provides home purchase, home refinance, second mortgage, and home equity loans to clients throughout the U.S. with the lowest possible interest rates and closing costs. To learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, please visit, www.slgmortgage.com.

