Southwestern Energy Announces Proposed Block Trade Of 63,976,376 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

Southwestern Energy Company ("Southwestern Energy") (SWN) - Get Southwestern Energy Company Report today announced the proposed underwritten block trade (the "Offering") of 63,976,376 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") by certain shareholders who received their shares as part of Southwestern Energy's acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the "Selling Stockholders"). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. Southwestern Energy will not sell any shares of its Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of their Common Stock.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective May 22, 2020. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLCAttention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com Phone at 1-866-803-9204

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation's most prolific shale gas basins. Southwestern Energy's returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution.

