Southwest Airlines Releases Second Season Of "My Kind Of News," A Series Created In Partnership With Leon Logothetis, The Kindness Guy

Southwest Airlines Co. continues to celebrate kindness with the season two debut of " My Kind of News," hosted by and created in partnership with Leon Logothetis, known as The Kindness Guy. This series is available on the carrier's YouTube channel and shares stories from six of the 52 nonprofit organizations that were selected to receive air travel as a part of the Southwest Airlines ® One Million Dollars of Thanks contest.

"To help extend the celebration of our One Million Dollars of Thanks recipients, we knew partnering again with our friend Leon-The Kindness Guy-would be the perfect way to recognize these heroic organizations," said Linda Rutherford, Executive Vice President People & Communications at Southwest Airlines. "All of the nonprofits selected are doing inspiring work in their communities to impact the lives of others, and it was an honor to highlight a few of the stories. We're thrilled to celebrate how they champion kindness and heart in their work each and every day."

"I'm truly honored to join my friends at Southwest Airlines once again to host season two of 'My Kind Of News,' celebrating the extraordinary winners from Southwest's inspired ' One Million Dollars of Thanks' contest," said Logothetis. "Through this series, we're able to highlight wonderful people and organizations doing amazing work that is changing lives and uplifting communities every day. 'My Kind of News' serves as an incredible reminder that there is so much good news, hope, and capacity for love all around—lessons which the great team at Southwest is helping to take out into the world, hopefully leaving viewers feeling a little more kind and brightening their day. I'm very proud to play a part in sharing such heartwarming and purpose-driven messaging."

Each episode of " My Kind of News" features interviews with representatives from a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, as well as people who have been directly impacted by the organization's programs and services.

Episode one highlights Miracle Flights , an organization based in Las Vegas that will utilize the Southwest travel awards for patients seeking medical care. In this episode, Jayden shares his story of being able to travel for treatment thanks to support from Miracle Flights and Southwest.

, an organization based in that will utilize the Southwest travel awards for patients seeking medical care. In this episode, Jayden shares his story of being able to travel for treatment thanks to support from Miracle Flights and Southwest. In episode two, students whose school was devastated by Hurricane Harvey offer their thanks to the Port Aransas Education Foundation that provided assistance to rebuild the school and will continue to spread kindness to their district's teachers by gifting each teacher with Southwest travel awards.

that provided assistance to rebuild the school and will continue to spread kindness to their district's teachers by gifting each teacher with Southwest travel awards. Children in the Wheelchairs 4 Kids program received the surprise of a lifetime in episode three, as the organization will use the Southwest travel awards to take the children to experience snow and skiing in the Rocky Mountains.

program received the surprise of a lifetime in episode three, as the organization will use the Southwest travel awards to take the children to experience snow and skiing in the Rocky Mountains. Lincoln Hills Cares , a Denver -based organization that utilizes outdoor education and recreation to develop the next generation of young leaders, is featured in episode four, along with Braylen and Jamar, who were impacted by the organization. Lincoln Hills Cares will use the travel awards to bring youth from outside of Colorado to participate in the programs.

, a -based organization that utilizes outdoor education and recreation to develop the next generation of young leaders, is featured in episode four, along with Braylen and Jamar, who were impacted by the organization. Lincoln Hills Cares will use the travel awards to bring youth from outside of to participate in the programs. Episode five shares the story of Peralta Colleges Foundation and Terance, who received a life-changing scholarship and was inspired to continue his higher education journey.

and Terance, who received a life-changing scholarship and was inspired to continue his higher education journey. In episode six, Evette and Don each share how Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) cared for their families when they faced hardships. STEP will use the Southwest travel awards to help service members, many of whom live thousands of miles away from their loved ones, get home in the event of a crisis and ensure the service members will continue to work toward their long-term financial well-being.

Southwest first began a partnership with eternal optimist and passionate adventurer, Leon, in January 2019, through the series, "The Kindness Diaries," which follows Leon as he spreads his mission of kindness to unsuspecting strangers along his journey. The series showcases the travels of Leon as he embarks on a journey with no money, no food, no gas, and no place to stay. Each day he puts his trust and his fate in the hands of strangers in order to reaffirm his belief that despite what we see in the news, humans are ultimately kind. For the generosity he receives throughout his journey, he rewards good Samaritans with life-changing gifts, featured in each episode. In season two of "The Kindness Diaries," Leon continues his heartfelt mission to inspire, traveling from Anchorage, Alaska, to Ushuaia, Argentina, in a vintage VW Bug, relying solely on the kindness of strangers, whom he will pay back in unexpected and inspiring ways. Given the opportunity to extend kindness, Southwest plays a vital role in Leon's journey, offering to fly him from San Diego, Calif., to San Jose, Costa Rica, via Houston. Leon experiences the Hospitality of Southwest Employees first-hand as he extends his kindness mission across the country.

In 2020, Southwest and Leon debuted " My Kind of News," and season one highlights six stories in which people went above and beyond to make others feel loved. The episodes celebrate stories like Southwest Employees in Memphis making young Customer Trey feel special and cared for as he flew home after aggressive cancer treatment. There's also Djameel, the grandson of a homeless man who offered Leon food, clothes, and a place to sleep for the night in "The Kindness Diaries" season one, who feels the kindness of strangers who donated funds to support his education. And then there's Southwest Customer Service Agent Leonis who stepped in to save the day when a Customer was trying to fly home to see a sick relative and couldn't afford the flight.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,000 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded 2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees 3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

