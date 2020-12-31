Southwest Airlines Expands Channel Of Choice: Signs Sabre Full Participation GDS Agreement

DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Report and Sabre Corporation (SABR) - Get Report have come to terms on a new full participation distribution agreement that enables the two companies to continue offering business Customers access to the carrier's low fares and legendary Customer service in 2021 and beyond. Under the agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Southwest's content through traditional connectivity to corporations, government agencies, and TMCs through its global distribution system (GDS).

"Providing our content in Sabre GDS with industry-standard capabilities has continued to be a top priority of our Customers. While we've been in discussions with Sabre for well over two years, we had not made much progress until recently on an agreement that balances the health of all our channels. We are thrilled to come to terms that are mutually beneficial for our Customers and continue our long-standing partnership with Sabre," said Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson. "Southwest set out with a maverick spirit to democratize the skies five decades ago with a vision to introduce a whole new way to travel. As we embark on our 50 th anniversary in 2021, that vision is alive and well as we set a path to emerge from this pandemic."

Under the agreement, Sabre will distribute Southwest Airlines flights and services through its travel marketplace, providing Sabre connected-agencies and other travel buyers with uninterrupted access to Southwest Airlines content. This agreement reflects a broader relationship between the two companies and will deliver richer capabilities to travel buyers, including improved schedule and inventory accuracy; last seat availability; and real-time booking functionality and the ability to modify Southwest bookings within Sabre. Implementation teams will work swiftly to bring Southwest online at full-participation in 2021.

"Sabre is pleased to expand our partnership with Southwest in providing broad access to Southwest content, especially as companies evaluate their travel needs in 2021. We recognize the importance of having Southwest content in our marketplace, and by reaching this mutually beneficial agreement before year end, we will continue to deliver uninterrupted access for our customers. At Sabre, we are committed to partnering with airlines and agencies in creative ways to deliver the retailing and distribution solutions that meet customer needs on both sides of the travel marketplace," said Chief Commercial Officer for Sabre Travel Solutions, Roshan Mendis.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest has the nation's most robust point-to-point, non-stop route network, with a strong presence in top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami, Palm Springs, Calif., Steamboat Springs, and Montrose (Telluride). In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/ Bradenton on February 14; both Savannah/ Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; Houston (Bush) on April 12; and, Jackson, Miss., on June 6. The carrier has announced an intention to add service in the second quarter of 2021 in Fresno and Santa Barbara.

ABOUT SABRE CO.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-expands-channel-of-choice-signs-sabre-full-participation-gds-agreement-301199785.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.; Sabre Corporation