Southwest Airlines Continues Commitment To Combatting Human Trafficking With New Training Curriculum

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Report today renews its support of the global efforts to eliminate Human Trafficking by announcing that additional training curriculum has been launched for Southwest Employees. The curriculum is designed to bring greater awareness to the global problem of Human Trafficking while highlighting National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

"We're proud to introduce additional training for our Frontline Employees who are committed to supporting the Safety of our Customers and Employees throughout our operation," said Elizabeth Bryant, Vice President Southwest Airlines University. "In addition to this new curriculum, Southwest Airlines maintains long-standing community partnerships with organizations that are working hard to combat Human Trafficking and sexual misconduct, and we appreciate their guidance and work on these issues which, in turn, informs our training development."

The new training, which updates procedures for identifying and addressing suspected instances of Human Trafficking and sexual misconduct, will be added to the recurrent training curriculum for Customer-facing Employees; specifically, those Employees on Southwest's Inflight Operations, Flight Operations, and Ground Operations Teams. This training supplements the existing curriculum that was launched to all Southwest Employees in 2019.

Southwest recognizes the importance of playing a role in helping organizations fulfill their critical missions in communities around the country, especially those directly related to the airline industry. The airline is proud to support programs and services aiding in prevention, rescue, and restoration efforts for Human Trafficking survivors and works with organizations including Polaris, United Against Human Trafficking, It's a Penalty, and Hoʻōla Nā Pua.

For more information about the airline's partners and efforts to combat Human Trafficking, visit Southwestonereport.com. While onboard, Customers may also link to Southwest's One Report via banner placements on the Inflight Entertainment Portal.

