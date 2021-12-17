SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TWO LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report (the "Company") today announced two Leadership promotions within the Technology Department to replace recently vacated roles, with both effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Kayce Fordis promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Management.Ford most recently served as Senior Director, Customer Support & Services/Customer Relations (CS&S/CR) in the Technology Department. In her new role, Ford will be responsible for managing the business relationships and integration of Business and Technology strategy for Finance, People & Communications, Supply Chain, Internal Audit, and Corporate Strategy. Ford joined Southwest Airlines in 2017 as Director of CS&S/CR and Customer. Prior to joining Southwest, Ford worked in both Management and Technology Consulting at Accenture for over 18 years. Ford is a graduate of Baylor University.

Marty Garzais promoted to Vice President of Operations Technology.Garza most recently served as Senior Director, Aircraft Operations in the Technology Department. In his new role, Garza will be responsible for delivering high-value business capabilities to the Operation while maintaining the overall health of the carrier's operational Technology platforms. Garza joined Southwest Airlines in 1998 as part of the Technology Department's inaugural college hire program and spent over a decade as a Software Engineer developing custom solutions for the Finance department. In 2012, Garza was promoted to Leadership where he played a significant role in delivering several strategic initiatives including the launch of international service, and the replacement of the Company's legacy reservation system, among others. He holds a Bachelor of Administration in Finance degree from Southern Methodist University.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded 2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees 3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

