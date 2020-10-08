Southwest Airlines Announces New Service To Miami, Palm Springs, And Montrose (Telluride), Colorado, With One-way Fares As Low As $39

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Report today primed its winter flight schedule for seekers of sun and snow with service details for new destinations in Florida, California, and nestled in the Colorado Rockies. The carrier announced new seasonal service to Montrose Regional Airport ( Telluride) on the Western Slope of Colorado, begins Dec. 19, the same day as previously announced seasonal service to Steamboat Springs. Service to Miami and Palm Springs both will begin Nov. 15.

New routes to Miami, Palm Springs, and Montrose ( Telluride) now available on Southwest.com. The number of seats are limited by days of week and market, from the first date of service through March 4, 2021, if booked by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Oct. 15, 2020. Blackout dates apply. See full fare rules, terms and conditions below the listed examples of one-way low fares.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 , Southwest will offer nonstop service:

Miami

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Miami and Tampa (three times daily in each direction),

nonstop between and (three times daily in each direction), As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Baltimore/Washington (four times daily in each direction),

nonstop between and (four times daily in each direction), As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Houston (Hobby) (four times daily in each direction), and

nonstop between and (four times daily in each direction), and As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Chicago ( Midway )(once daily in each direction).

Palm Springs

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Oakland (twice daily in each direction),

nonstop between and (twice daily in each direction), As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Phoenix (three times daily in each direction), and

nonstop between and (three times daily in each direction), and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Denver (once daily in each direction).

Beginning Saturday, Dec.19, 2020, and mirroring the flight schedule previously announced for Steamboat Springs (HDN), Southwest will operate new service seasonally through April 5, 2021:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Montrose ( Telluride ) and Denver (up to three times daily in each direction), and

nonstop between and (up to three times daily in each direction), and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Montrose ( Telluride ) and Dallas ( Love Field )(once daily on weekends in each direction).

"Our schedules for these new cities on the Southwest network thoughtfully link them to relevant nonstop destinations that also provide great connections, a comfortable journey with our unmatched flexibility, and our friendly policies," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President. "Southwest is stretching into new places to provide for two needs: desired options for our Customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought; and for our Company, critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country."

"We are thrilled to welcome Southwest as a partner in western Colorado to Telluride and the Montrose Airport, providing new and expansive access for both incoming visitors and our residents," said Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights Alliance, the air service development organization for the region. "Southwest's dedication to service and the traveler mirrors our own, and we look forward to welcoming their loyal customers to our ski slopes, national parks, and some of the most renowned scenery in North America."

"We are deeply honored to see the substantial commitment of flights that Southwest Airlines is making to Miami-Dade County at MIA," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "In addition to increased flight options for our passengers, Southwest's expansion is expected to generate a sizable amount of business revenue and job creation within our community."

"For years our residents and visitors have expressed how much they desire Southwest Airlines at Palm Springs International Airport and their imminent arrival will greatly enhance Palm Springs as a major tourism destination," said City Manager David H. Ready. "We thank Southwest for investing in PSP and are delighted to welcome them to sunny Palm Springs."

International by Southwest

Southwest also today reestablished service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, offering the airline's inaugural international nonstop service from Phoenix. The carrier is now operating daily service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and both Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Southwest flight schedules are currently published through April 11, 2021, offering connecting international service to Customers in the majority of its airports across the United States through a dozen gateway airports with international departures: Austin, Baltimore/Washington, Chicago ( Midway), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, St. Louis, and Tampa. Southwest currently offers published service to five countries: three cities in Mexico—Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta—Aruba, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and Havana in Cuba.

New Nonstop Routes for November, December, and Beyond

Southwest recently revised its published flight schedule for November and December and added new routes linking existing Southwest cities across the country with timesaving nonstop service. These new flights will give travelers more options to visit family, friends, and vacation destinations during the winter holiday season.

Visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom for a complete list of new routes that include new destinations from Houston, Phoenix, Denver, and elsewhere.

All of these flights and the carrier's entire published schedule of travel options through April 11, 2021, are available to book now at Southwest.com.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, face covering requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of Customers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through Nov. 30, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise .

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest will begin service to Palm Springs on and Miami on Nov. 15, as well as two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose ( Telluride) on Dec. 19, 2020.

Southwest coined Transfarency ® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free ® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

