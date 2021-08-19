Southwest Airlines And The International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Reach Tentative Agreement For Customer Service Employees

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Report and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have reached a Tentative Agreement for Southwest's more than 5,000 Customer Service Employees.

"The parties concluded these negotiations with an agreement designed to reward our hard-working Employees, support future market expansion for Southwest, and increase our overall efficiency," said Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady. "We appreciate the work by both Negotiating Committees, along with the assistance of the National Mediation Board, to get us to this point."

Composed of the Company's Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives, these Employees deliver excellent Customer Service by helping our Customers get to their destinations, whether that is taking a phone call to change a Customer's travel plans or assisting a Customer or fellow Employee on the ground at one of the airports we serve.

The IAM will communicate to its membership the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

