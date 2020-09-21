SouthPoint Bank Announces The Opening Of A New Branch In Liberty Park

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. (SOUB), the parent company of SouthPoint Bank, a local community bank committed to providing superior customer service in the local area, announced today that it will be opening a new branch in the Liberty Park neighborhood of...

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. (SOUB), the parent company of SouthPoint Bank, a local community bank committed to providing superior customer service in the local area, announced today that it will be opening a new branch in the Liberty Park neighborhood of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The full-service branch is scheduled to open October 13, 2020, and will be located in the Prominence Shops. The location will include a drive thru and deposit ATM.

"SouthPoint Bank was born out of Liberty Park and we are looking forward to serving its residents with highly personalized service," CEO Steve Smith said. "Many of our original and current directors and team members live in Liberty Park, so we are very excited to be opening this branch in the neighborhood."

Jessica Pate, a five-year veteran of SouthPoint Bank with more than ten years of banking experience will lead the Liberty Park office as Branch Manager.

"I have had the chance to serve many of the same customers we hope to see in Liberty Park. Now we get to bring our services a little closer to home," Pate said. "We're committed to continue serving these customers and hope to have the opportunity to meet new ones."

The Liberty Park branch will be the bank's fifth location in addition to six mortgage branches throughout the state of Alabama.

About SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc:

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of SouthPoint Bank. SouthPoint was founded in 2005 in Birmingham, Alabama to create a local community bank dedicated to superior customer service for its customers. The bank has assets of approximately $410 million and has five bank branches in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Gardendale, Trussville and Wilsonville. The bank also operates a full-service mortgage division with six branches throughout the state of Alabama.

