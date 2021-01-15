Southfield Capital Promotes Chris Grambling To Principal And Josh Sylvan To Vice President

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today the firm has promoted Chris Grambling to Principal and Josh Sylvan to Vice President.

Chris's promotion acknowledges his ability to successfully manage and grow a portfolio of investments and reaffirms his contribution to Southfield's growth. Chris joined Southfield Capital in May 2018 as Vice President. As Principal, he will continue to focus on identifying new opportunities and driving the growth and performance of Southfield's portfolio companies.

Since joining Southfield Capital, Chris has been involved in the acquisition of Southfield Capital II LP's seventh platform, Milrose Consultants, along with fifteen add-on acquisitions across Ntiva, American Refrigeration Company and Milrose Consultants. Chris is a member of the Board of Directors of Ntiva, American Refrigeration Company and Milrose Consultants.

Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "Chris has been a critical part of Southfield's growth over the last few years and he has clearly demonstrated his ability to successfully manage and rapidly develop multiple investments. He has sharp, accurate investment insights that will be critical to Southfield's continued success. We are excited to recognize his strong contributions."

Josh's promotion recognizes his growth and experience as an investment professional and highlights the continued expansion of the overall team leading into Fund III. Josh joined Southfield Capital in July 2017 as an Associate and was promoted to Senior Associate in December 2019. As Vice President, he will be responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, executing the day-to-day investment processes and monitoring Southfield's portfolio.

Since joining Southfield Capital, Josh has been involved in the platform acquisitions of Protos Security and American Refrigeration Company, the recapitalization and sale of both Tier One and Vanguard Dealer Services along with numerous add-on acquisitions. Josh is a member of the Board of Directors of Protos Security.

"Josh has proven to be a very valuable part of the team since joining us and we look forward to his continued contributions and increasing importance to the team. He has not only demonstrated a strong work ethic and shrewd investment knowledge, but is also a strong asset to our portfolio companies and our management teams," commented Heb James, Partner at Southfield Capital.

About Southfield CapitalSouthfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

