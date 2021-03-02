Southern Tier Hemp Introduces New Hemp-Derived CBD Lotion Line

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Tier Hemp, a vertically-integrated agriculture technology company, announced today the release of a new suite of branded hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Southern Tier Hemp's CBD product line kicks off with the release of their new CBD lotions produced from its sustainable farming practices in New York State.

In an increasingly competitive CBD market, Southern Tier Hemp is distinguished by its high-quality products that exceeds New York State's regulatory compliance. During the past three years, Southern Tier Hemp has crafted exceptional CBD products using industrial hemp grown on privately owned farms in New York. Therapeutic CBD products are known to help reduce stress, pain, inflammation, anxiety, and troubled sleep issues - providing much-needed relief during times like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As a hemp industry leader in New York State, Southern Tier Hemp cultivates varieties of hemp that are safe, non-psychoactive, and of the highest purity in superior genetics. Southern Tier Hemp aims to transform one's approach to health and wellness. With farming at its core, the business is built from the ground up and combines agricultural expertise, the latest technologies, and sustainable practices to deliver CBD products with farm-to-family transparency.

Available through its website, Southern Tier Hemp's product line offers CBD lotion created from a highly concentrated formula that helps combat acute and stubborn pains and inflammation. It's available in two types including Natural and Menthol. These lotions are the initial launch of the new line with additional CBD wellness products to follow in the coming months.

Southern Tier Hemp is one of the first enterprises in New York State to develop, manufacture, and sell hemp-derived CBD products directly to consumers. The company is committed to educating consumers about the benefits of hemp in all of its various applications for health and wellness. Southern Tier Hemp grows its operations in New York's Southern Tier farmland.

To learn more about Southern Tier Hemp's product line, visit southerntierhemp.com.

About Southern Tier Hemp Based in New York, the agriculture technology company offers a suite of branded hemp-derived CBD wellness products that includes emulsions, lotions, and gel capsules. Southern Tier Hemp is a vertically-integrated agriculture technology company that is one of the first enterprises in New York State to develop, manufacture, and sell hemp-derived CBD products directly to consumers. The company is headquartered in Syracuse, New York and has an office in New York City. Learn more at southerntierhemp.com.

