Southern Star Pharmacy Opens Its 4th Location Inside The Buckner Medical Center On Buckner Blvd In East Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Star Pharmacy has established itself as the new standard for pharmacies through unprecedented convenience and customer service. The pharmacy is continuing to raise the bar with the opening of a new location in East Dallas, with more locations to come in 2021, to further service the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Pharmacies today must adapt to growing patient demand for contactless delivery and personalized service. This makes it more difficult for pharmacies to deliver prescriptions accurately, on time, and safely, while also providing medication management and adherence services for their patients. For patients with chronic conditions which require monthly refills, and for patients who are prescribed many medications, finding a pharmacist who willingly and thoughtfully works with them to manage their health seems increasingly impossible.

With a new location now open in East Dallas, Southern Star Pharmacy aims to offer the community a pharmacy experience that will diligently support both their patients' health needs as well as their other consumer demands. Contactless delivery through professional courier services, 2-way text messaging with a pharmacist, and automatically applied prescription coupons are just a few of the ways in which Southern Star Pharmacy offers the convenience required to fulfill their patients' needs. Southern Star Pharmacy truly differentiates itself from other pharmacies in several key areas, including both their extensive, well-trained staff and efficiency processes, allowing them to devote considerable time providing genuine customer service and personal health resources for their patients, such as medication management and medication adherence.

According to the 100+ Google Reviews on Southern Star Pharmacy's location in Farmers Branch, their patients have been thrilled with their experiences. In a 5-star review left in September, the patient wrote: "I am so glad my doctor told me about Southern Star! They made ordering my prescription easy. They found the right coupon that made it affordable, without having to do the legwork on my own. I confirmed everything on Friday and had my meds Monday. Way easier than fighting the store pharmacy and their crazy hours, lines, etc."

Located inside the Buckner Medical Center, on Buckner Blvd in East Dallas, Southern Star Pharmacy is now open for business at 4801 S Buckner Blvd #100, Dallas, TX 75227. To get in touch with a pharmacist, or to transfer your prescriptions, please call or text us at (844) 290-7034 or visit www.southernstarrx.com.

