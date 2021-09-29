SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP AND FORTUNE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MERGE

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC, "Southern Missouri"), the parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Fortune Financial Corporation ("Fortune"), the parent company of FortuneBank, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Southern Missouri will acquire Fortune in a stock and cash transaction.

Fortune operates two branches in Jefferson and St. Louis Counties, Missouri, both located within the St. Louis, Missouri, MSA. At June 30, 2021, Fortune's consolidated assets were $253.7 million, including loans, net, of $209.3 million, while deposits totaled $214.5 million.

Southern Missouri reported total assets at June 30, 2021, of approximately $2.7 billion, including loans, net, of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.3 billion. On a pro forma basis, following the acquisition, the combined company's total assets will approximate $3.0 billion, with total loans, net, of $2.4 billion, and total deposits of $2.5 billion. The combined company will operate 51 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of both entities, Fortune shareholders are projected to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2853 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $12.55 for each Fortune share, at the election of the shareholders, subject to adjustment based on Fortune's capital and the total outstanding shares of Fortune at closing. Based on Southern Missouri's $43.99 average closing price over the 20-day trading period ended September 24, 2021, the transaction's indicated value is approximately $29.9 million, with merger consideration comprised of stock and cash at a 60:40 ratio. As part of the merger, Southern Missouri will also assume approximately $7.5 million in subordinated debt.

"Southern Missouri is pleased to announce this merger with Fortune and an important step in our long-term growth," stated Greg Steffens, President and CEO of Southern Missouri. "Fortune has developed a number of business lines that complement our organization well, and provides a point of entry to a large and growing banking market where we believe our community banking model will perform well. Fortune customers will benefit from the scale and technology we will help their banking officers bring to their relationships. We have been very impressed with the talented personnel who will be joining our team through this partnership and look forward to building on the success Fortune has achieved."

Daniel Jones, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Fortune, is expected to join the boards of directors of Southern Missouri and Southern Bank. "It is with a feeling of overwhelming gratitude to our amazing customer base and wonderful staff that I announce we have decided to partner with Southern Bank to continue the FortuneBank legacy," Mr. Jones noted. "From the inception of Fortune, it has been my desire and that of Chris Ford, as the founding family members, to offer the highest level of customer service from a true community bank platform. Many things have changed over the sixteen years since we chartered the bank, but our desire to operate with the highest level of integrity within our amazing community never wavered. Chris and I will remain with the combined organization, ensuring the same founding principles carry on well after the merger. We are confident that Southern brings the same spirit of excellent, community bank-focused customer service, and these services will be provided by the same FortuneBank team members. The merger will add enhancements in technology and scale such that we are able to do more for our community and loyal customers. We are blessed and have been given much for which to be thankful. I am most certainly thankful for these past sixteen years and look forward to many ahead with Southern Bank as our partner!"

"We are convinced this merger is an important and logical strategic step in Southern Missouri's growth," added Steffens. "Entering the St. Louis MSA will help us achieve our long-term growth goals, which we know are necessary for our organization to remain competitive and continue to invest in the technological advances required in our industry. Moreover, we believe this growth can be achieved along with strong core profitability as we combine our institutions and capitalize on the core competencies of each."

The deal value equates to 155% of Fortune's capital at announcement, represents a 5.8% premium to core deposits, and is a multiple of 6.4 times Fortune's projected forward earnings including fully phased-in cost savings, which are estimated at 30%. Excluding certain one-time merger charges, including Southern Missouri's additional provision for credit losses as required under ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"), the transaction is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 8.8% in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and by 9.1% in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share is expected to be diluted by approximately 3.8% at closing, with a projected earnback period of approximately 11 quarters, based on the crossover method.

Southern Missouri and Fortune anticipate completion of the transaction late in the first calendar quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Armstrong Teasdale LLP served as legal advisor to Fortune, while Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP served as legal advisor to Southern Missouri.

