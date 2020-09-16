Southern Living Unveils Its 2020 Idea House In Asheville, North Carolina In Unprecedented Year

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report Southern Living today reveals this year's Idea House, a modern farmhouse-style hideaway located in Asheville, in the mountains of North Carolina. The cover story of the October issue of Southern Living, the 2020 Idea House was created with an all-star team including, interior designer Lauren Liess, Beau Clowney Architects, Buchanan Construction and Cloos Landscape Architecture.

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, said, "Without a doubt, this was the most challenging Idea House we've ever built, but that makes it feel all the more special. Our team of architects, builders, designers, and landscapers had to overcome countless obstacles, from factory delays and changing timelines to unpacking furniture with masks on. But there was something about designing a beautiful sanctuary in the woods during this crazy year that gave us all something to dream about. And, now, I'm very proud to debut one of our best houses yet."

A virtual tour is available online now at https://www.southernliving.com/home/idea-houses/2020-idea-house-tour, offering an expansive inside look at this grand, yet down-to-earth 3,650-square-foot, four-bedroom house with an open floor plan, lots of light and gorgeous outdoor spaces. For those who want to visit in person, home tours are available beginning September 17, with safety protocols in place for all guests. To purchase tickets and to learn about the safety guidelines for tours, visit https://buchananconstruction.com/idea-house/. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales goes to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more about the home's interior design and the inspiration behind it, Southern Living will host an Instagram Live conversation with Sid Evans and Lauren Liess on September 24 here. Additional photos and insights beyond what's in the magazine will be shared across Southern Living's social channels in the coming weeks via Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Products and designs from 12 national sponsors are incorporated into the home bringing each brand seamlessly to life within the home's farmhouse style. This year's sponsors are: Biltmore; Crossville, Inc.; James Hardie Building Products; Marvin®; Royal® Building Products; Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's; Southern Living® Plant Collection; Sunbrella®; The Sherwin-Williams Company; The Home Depot; The Pedigree® Brand; and Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living said, "Thanks to our amazing sponsors whose products and offerings are beautifully showcased throughout the home. I know this year's house will provide our readers with so many creative design and décor ideas as they look to enhance their existing homes or seek out something entirely new. And I couldn't be more delighted that our popular annual Idea House franchise continues to thrive, despite all the challenges this year has brought."

The Southern Living 2020 Idea House is located in The Ramble Biltmore Forest, a community with 1,000 wooded acres nestled into Ducker Mountain, neighboring the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore. The home is about a 15-minute drive from the restaurants, shops, breweries, galleries and other attractions of downtown Asheville.

The October issue of Southern Living is on newsstands beginning September 18 and additional content about the home is available now on southernliving.com/ideahouse.

To recreate this year's home in your area, "The Ramble Farmhouse" Southern Living House Plan is available for purchase at www.houseplans.southernliving.com.

