SOUTHERN ITS INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PURE OIL & GAS INC.

Palm Desert, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International Inc., (OTC Pink: SITS) is pleased to announce the launch of Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, as a wholly owned subsidiary, to add to our growing family of energy solutions and products.

James Shipley, President of Southern ITS International, Inc., said, "The global transition, which the energy world is experiencing, is moving fast, adding new components to the energy puzzle, and reducing others. The growing demands and need for oil and gas exploration and production is growing here in the United States, as well as around the world. Also, new innovative, green, cost-effective, energy saving technologies are in more demand now than ever before." Mr. Shipley went on to say, "We intend to use our new platform to acquire and or joint venture oil and gas exploration. We also plan to position our platform to expand and multiply corporate growth by acquiring and forming joint ventures with select, innovative companies that have unique, new technologies involving conservation of water, gas, and power, new batteries with longer life spans, renewables, and emissions." www.pureoilgas.com .

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly- successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

