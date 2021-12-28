SOUTHERN ITS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CLOSES TRANSACTION WITH RESTAURA HEALTH & WELLNESS

Palm Desert, CA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction with Restaura Health & Wellness, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

James Shipley, President of Southern ITS International, Inc., said, "We have closed our transaction with Restaura, and now own thirty (30%) percent of the issued and outstanding stock of Restaura. It has been said that whatever we put in our bodies, affects our mind. Restaura believes in creating a natural balance between life and nature and have created products that they believe will help in skincare, body, and minds."

Keith Kerrins, President of Restaura said, "With over ten (10) years of experience in the topical health and wellness industry, our developer has developed blends and formulations that are one-of-a-kind in the topical health and wellness industry. We believe in our products and know the quality and formulations are unique." He went on to say, we look forward to working with Southern ITS International, Inc., and with their help, we hope to expand our market wherever it takes us. Products will be available for purchase online in the very near future at www.restauralife.com ."

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly- successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

