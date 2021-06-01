Southern Idaho Economic Development Announces Hemp Building Material Manufacturer To Expand To The Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempitecture Inc., a Sun Valley, Idaho-based company that manufactures and distributes sustainable building materials, will be expanding its operations to bring a new, 20,000 sq. ft. facility to Southern Idaho. Hempitecture's facility in the Magic Valley is expected to be operational by May of 2022, bring high-skilled jobs to the region and future investment to Southern Idaho.

The proposed facility will manufacture HempWool®, a sustainable, high-performing fiber insulation for residential and commercial construction projects. The plant-based insulation product captures CO 2 , helping build healthier and more sustainable homes. Hempitecture, holding the US patent for HempWool insulation, will be utilizing proprietary textile technology to manufacture HempWool insulation.

"We're thrilled to be locating our first manufacturing facility in Southern Idaho, an agriculturally focused region," said Hempitecture Founder & CEO, Matthew Mead. "The Magic Valley, strategically situated along the I-84 corridor, allows us to easily reach our target markets across the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. We're thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible and we look forward to being an asset to the region for many years to come."

As recipients of the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grants, the University of Idaho and Hempitecture partnership was awarded a $206,624 grant to further research hemp building materials. "Hempitecture's expansion brings high paying jobs, opportunity and innovation to the Magic Valley," Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. "This isn't just a win for Southern Idaho, but also for the state. This project is a testament to the innovation we strive for in Idaho."

"We are so excited to welcome Hempitecture to the Magic Valley," said Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher, CEcD. "The combination of sustainability, agricultural technology and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to Southern Idaho."

In addition to the announcement of the Magic Valley manufacturing facility, Hempitecture just announced an equity fundraising campaign designed to support the build out of this facility. More can be learned about the facility fundraising plans by visiting www.wefunder.com/hempitecture.

About Hempitecture, Inc.

Hempitecture Inc. is a Public Benefit Corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of biobased building materials that are healthier for both people and planet. For more information about HempWool® and Hempitecture, visit hempitecture.com.

About Southern Idaho Economic Development

Southern Idaho Economic Development is a joint venture of public and private sectors throughout the Magic Valley, formed to help diversify and strengthen the local economy by retaining and attracting business to the Southern Idaho region. Southern Idaho Economic Development works closely with communities throughout the region to promote economic development through expansion of existing business and to implement a focused consistent program to attract new businesses and talent to the region. For more information about Southern Idaho Economic Development and/or the Southern Idaho region, please visit southernidaho.org.

