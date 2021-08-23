Southern Company Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans; Daniel S. Tucker To Succeed Evans As CFO

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced that Andrew W. Evans, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, announced his plans to retire. Mr. Evans will step down as executive vice president and CFO effective Sept. 1, 2021. He intends to remain employed as a senior advisor to the CEO until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, he will be joining the Board of Directors of Georgia Power, a Southern Company subsidiary, upon his retirement. Daniel S. Tucker, currently executive vice president, CFO and Treasurer of Georgia Power, will succeed Evans as executive vice president and CFO of Southern Company, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Evans was named executive vice president and CFO in June 2018. During his tenure as CFO, he has been praised for helping achieve strong results for the company and has played an important role in a number of strategic and financial business objectives. Prior to becoming CFO, Evans served as president, chairman and CEO of Southern Company Gas. Evans joined Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources, in May 2002, and held several positions of increasing responsibility and leadership in the organization.

Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Tom Fanning remarked, "First and foremost, I would like to thank Drew for his many contributions to Southern Company. Drew has done a terrific job, strengthening our financial leadership and helping lead us to significant growth. We look forward to continuing our association through his role as a member of the Georgia Power Board of Directors. His impact on our company and our people has been invaluable over these years. Drew's retirement is a bittersweet moment for us all and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire team at Southern Company and the Board of Directors, I want to wish Drew a happy and well-deserved retirement."

Fanning added, "I'm also excited to announce that Dan Tucker is coming aboard. Drew's retirement and Dan stepping into the CFO role are part of our robust, long-term succession planning, which is structured to help ensure that we have a well-qualified pipeline of leaders. Dan is tremendously talented and has long been considered a part of our leadership development strategy. We believe his expertise, deep understanding of our business and long history with the investment community make him the ideal candidate for our next CFO as we continue our focus on delivering long-term value to our stockholders and superior service to customers."

Regarding his retirement, Evans said, "It's been an honor and a privilege to serve at Southern Company and work alongside our industry-leading management team. I'm proud to look back on all we've accomplished as a company. I'm committed to helping provide a smooth transition for Tom, Dan and the rest of the team, and I intend to assist the company however I can as senior advisor. Most of all, I look forward to enjoying retirement with my friends and family. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be able to make this decision at this stage in my life, and I'm confident that Tom, Dan and company management will continue to drive the business forward."

Tucker began his career with Southern Company in 1998. Over more than two decades of service, he has held various positions with Southern Company and its subsidiaries, including roles and responsibilities in financial reporting, financial planning, investor relations, treasury and enterprise risk management. Tucker currently serves as executive vice president, CFO and Treasurer of Georgia Power. In such capacity, he is responsible for overseeing Georgia Power's accounting and financial functions. He earned a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University with a double major in accounting and finance.

About Southern CompanySouthern Company (SO) - Get Report is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The Company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

