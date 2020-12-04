COVINA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Board of Teamsters Local 396 congratulates nearly 300 CR&R Sanitation Workers from Perris and Cherry Valley, CA, who won union representation from Teamsters Local 396 by an overwhelming majority yesterday.

The tremendous victory was accomplished despite the company's intimidation and delay tactics, which included using union busters to intimidate workers and hiring high-priced attorneys to delay the vote count at the National Labor Relations Board.

"The courage demonstrated by these essential workers who organized despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's vicious anti-union campaign is admirable," said Ron Herrera, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396. "These workers truly demonstrated the grit and tenacity with which Teamster power is built. We welcome them into our Teamster family and will now work to win a contract that provides these workers with the good wages, benefits and respect that all Teamster Sanitation Workers enjoy."

Teamsters Local 396 currently represents more than 3,000 sanitation workers throughout Southern California and is one of the largest Teamster Sanitation Locals in the U.S. This group of nearly 300 sanitation workers serves communities throughout the Inland Empire in the San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Contact: Adan Alvarez, (323) 404-5939 adanalvarez@local396.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-california-sanitation-workers-win-teamster-victory-301186750.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 396