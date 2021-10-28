Southern California Edison Declares Q3 Dividends

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2021, on the: Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of...

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2021, on the:

Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II's 5.10% Trust Preference Securities

Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III's 5.75% Trust Preference Securities

Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV's 5.375% Trust Preference Securities

Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V's 5.45% Trust Preference Securities

Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (EIX) - Get Edison International Report company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation's largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

