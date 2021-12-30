Southern California Black Chamber Of Commerce Appoints LyNea Bell President Of Hollywood Chapter

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce appointed LyNea "LB" Bell as President of the Hollywood Chapter effective December 1, 2021. Bell has a history of community involvement, business leadership and working with non-profit organizations.

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity, placing particular focus on economic development, community development, public policy, and membership services.

Bell is an avid entrepreneur and business owner raised around a rich history in community development and growth. She has gained her insight being the daughter of Regina Bell-Roberts, a quadriplegic who raised triplets while being appointed by the Seattle Governor to the legislative wing on the Committee of Disability Issues and Employment.

"I am honored to be a part of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to serving the business owners within the Hollywood and surrounding communities," says Bell. "My goal is to network within our communities, successfully partnering with businesses to build strong economic opportunities that will further sprout growth. SCBCC supplies the channels of information so we as a community can gain access and provide knowledge to utilize the resources available. As business owners and leaders in our community, we must do everything to empower economic increase. My plans are to provide access to all available grants, loans, and any type of assistance available, to empower business owners to be prepared and ready to take advantage of those programs as they come."

As SCBCC Hollywood President, Bell will serve the minority-owned business community of Hollywood, and the surrounding cities of North Hollywood, Inglewood, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Burbank, Glendale & Van Nuys.

To learn more about LyNea "LB" Bell, please visit her website. To learn more about the SCBCC and become a member, please visit the organization's website.

More about LyNea "LB" Bell

With more than 15 years of experience as a Theatrical & Literary Agent, Product Endorsement Specialist, and CEO as well as Founder of BH Talent, LyNea "LB" Bell continues to impact the industry with innovative solutions and creative ideas.

Bell is known to be the first, and currently the only African American woman to launch a global search engine called GOTCONN. In a nutshell, users can search the internet without being tracked or traced. GOTCONN offers a "Your Search, Your Choice" experience. User info data stays anonymous and is never stored. Users are provided the results requested while maintaining their privacy when searching on the internet.

LyNea "LB" Bell's most recent contribution to today's functioning society is the social media platform called GOT-CONNECTIONS , where people can connect. GOT CONNECTIONS FOUNDATION is a recognized 501(c)(3) launched with the vision to create outreach and literacy programs to build and restore local communities, with a global goal in mind. LyNea "LB" Bell is not slowing down and has understood the assignment. She is creating products, processes, and platforms that doesn't just serve her interest, but truly the interest of a better world.

