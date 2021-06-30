Southeast Asia Integrated Facilities Management Market Report 2021: Transformative Trends, Technology Adoption, Will Be Key To Service Providers? Advancement In The Region
DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asian Integrated Facilities Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asian (SEA) integrated facilities management (IFM) market is in the development stage of the growth life cycle, primarily supported by narrowing expectation gaps between IFM providers and end users, greater demand for energy efficiency, and regulatory support. Growth is also driven by the emergence of service providers that offer specialized FM services.
However, conservative end users restrain growth, particularly those from countries with slow acceptance of outsourcing or poor FM development (which, in turn, delay acceptance of the integrated concept). Uncertainties related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have resulted in negative developments; in addition, the market has been affected by the lack of common protocol and skilled personnel, and these factors have resulted in slow growth.
Moreover, development varies across countries - some countries record high IFM adoption ( Singapore, Malaysia), while others see slower uptake ( the Philippines and Vietnam). However, overall regional adoption is lower than neighboring regions such as Australia and New Zealand or Japan and South Korea. In terms of technology, mature end users in SEA are open to the adoption of technology-supported solutions, including real-time data and data analytics. The need to reduce reliance on human resources and minimize risks and costs are also key to the uptake of technology in the region.
This study discusses market drivers and restraints; forecast and trends; and competitive landscape. It also offers an in-depth country analysis that covers Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. The study period runs from 2018 to 2025, and the base year is 2020.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow? At what rate will it grow?
- How much potential does the market hold? What does the current trend of outsourcing look like?
- How will the structure of the market change over time? Is the market observing consolidation?
- Do existing products meet customer needs? Is additional development required?
- What key growth opportunities should market participants pay attention to?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Integrated Facilities Management
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Integrated Facilities Management
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Participants
- SWOT Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, Malaysia
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, Malaysia
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, Singapore
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, Singapore
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, Singapore
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, Singapore
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, Singapore
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, Singapore
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, Indonesia
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, Indonesia
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, The Philippines
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, The Philippines
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, The Philippines
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, The Philippines
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, The Philippines
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, The Philippines
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, Vietnam
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, Vietnam
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, Vietnam
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, Vietnam
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, Vietnam
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, Vietnam
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IFM, Thailand
- Key Growth Metrics for IFM, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast for IFM, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for IFM, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for IFM, Thailand
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for IFM, Thailand
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Integrated Facilities Management
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Workplace Management to Optimize Occupier Experience, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics to Improve Maintenance and Costs, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Energy Management to Optimize Cost and Comply with Building Standards, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Collaboration and Consolidation to Leverage Knowledge and Experience, 2020
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqlrav
Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-integrated-facilities-management-market-report-2021-transformative-trends-technology-adoption-will-be-key-to-service-providers-advancement-in-the-region-301323388.html
SOURCE Research and Markets