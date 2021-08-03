Southeast Asia Facilities Management Market Report 2021: Pandemic Impact On The Market With Focus On End-user Needs And Selected FM Services

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Facilities Management Emerging Business Models and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Facilities Management Emerging Business Models and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an updated revenue forecast of the FM market in Southeast Asia, covering Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It also discusses the pandemic's impact on the FM market, focusing on end-user needs and selected FM services.

The study includes emerging business models that market participants increasingly adopt. Growth opportunities identified in the Southeast Asian FM market include smart services for COVID-19 mitigation, innovative business models for new services propositions, and crowd analytics for enhanced FM security services.

COVID-19 severely affects all facilities management (FM) end-user segments. The Southeast Asian FM market revenue declined by 3.7% in 2020 due to the pandemic. As the market gradually recovers over the forecast period, competition is expected to intensify and accelerate the need for innovation in FM services.

FM market participants in Southeast Asia must strategize to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in the next 1-2 years. Long-term growth (more than 5 years) requires new business models to prevent or adapt to the negative impacts of similar pandemics or economic downturn.

Technology and workplace management changes and awareness of sustainability significantly impact the Southeast Asian FM market's value propositions and service needs. This calls for service innovation, new value propositions, and better business models. FM services providers in Southeast Asia need a deep understanding of the transformational journey to accelerate digital technology solutions with new business models in the next 1-2 years. For long-term growth (more than 5 years), augmented technologies, such as robotics and drones, are necessary to advance FM solutions.

Many FM companies are slow in service innovation and technology adoption. Consequently, FM business models may not address current challenges facing FM end users. There is a pressing need to move away from business-as-usual to more innovative propositions by integrating advanced technologies in FM services.

FM services providers must acknowledge the necessity for change in the Southeast Asian market in the near to medium terms (3-4 years). Strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, may be necessary to grow and recover in the FM market for long-term growth (5 years and above).

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Southeast Asian Facilities Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

What is a Business Model?

Growth Drivers for the FM Market

Growth Restraints for the FM Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Framework

Market Trends - Indonesia

Market Trends - Malaysia

Market Trends - Philippines

Market Trends - Singapore

Market Trends - Thailand

Market Trends - Vietnam

Emerging Business Models

Business Model Transformations in FM

Business Model 1 - Circular FM

Business Model 2 - Value Chain Integration

Business Model 3 - Digital Experience Platforms (DEPs)

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Services for COVID-19 Mitigation and Environmental Protection

Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Business Models for New Service Propositions

Growth Opportunity 3: Crowd Analytics for Enhanced FM Security Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt471w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-facilities-management-market-report-2021-pandemic-impact-on-the-market-with-focus-on-end-user-needs-and-selected-fm-services-301347027.html

SOURCE Research and Markets