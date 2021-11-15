Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Markets 2021-2026: New Payment Innovations Leveraging Open Banking APIs Will Pave The Way For Data Sharing From Multiple Points

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asian Contactless Payment Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asian Contactless Payment Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on selected Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. It considers drivers and restraints for the region, and drill down into country-specific opportunities and challenges.

The proliferation of COVID-19 has factored into the growth of contactless payments (made through a mobile device, wearable, or physical or virtual card, with the payee's device or a merchant's terminal initiating the transaction) in Southeast Asia. Customers want a safe and convenient way to do face-to-face transactions.

Regulations and other government interventions also are promoting a cashless society, although the use of cash is still popular in countries with smaller banked populations, specifically for micropayments for daily purchases.

Mobile phones, wearable devices, and mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminals provide the platform for a faster payment process. Open application programming interfaces (APIs) streamline the product development process, and emerging contactless payment technologies such as near-field communication (NFC), quick response (QR) code, magnetic secure transmission (MST), and virtual cards will encourage broader acceptance.

New payment innovations leveraging open banking APIs will pave the way for data sharing from multiple points, allowing providers to profile customers based on their behavior to improve the purchase experience.

As countries in the region gear up to roll out 5G, which could improve payment processing time and improve the customer experience, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions among terminal vendors, payment processors, issuers, and telcos may be necessary to advance contactless payment use.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Southeast Asian Contactless Payments Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study ill Answer

Contactless Payment Value Chain

Contactless Payment Business Models and Benefits

Next-generation Contactless Payment Technologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Indonesia - Market Overview

- Market Overview Indonesia - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Indonesia - Market Analysis

- Market Analysis Malaysia - Market Overview

- Market Overview Malaysia - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Malaysia - Market Analysis

- Market Analysis Philippines - Market Overview

- Market Overview Philippines - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Philippines - Market Analysis

- Market Analysis Singapore - Market Overview

- Market Overview Singapore - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Singapore - Market Analysis

- Market Analysis Thailand - Market Overview

- Market Overview Thailand - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Thailand - Market Analysis

- Market Analysis Vietnam - Market Overview

- Market Overview Vietnam - Transaction Value Forecast

- Transaction Value Forecast Vietnam - Market Analysis

3. Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch - ePayment Terminals

Companies to Watch - Mobile Payments

4. Technology Trends

Artificial Intelligence for Contactless Payment Security

Machine Learning for Contactless Payment Security

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Dual-interface Card for a Wide Range of Payment Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile-based POS Terminals for Affordable Merchant Onboarding

Growth Opportunity 3 - Biometrics for Seamless Transaction

Growth Opportunity 4 - Blockchain and AI Technology to Track Transactions

6. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

GCash

GCash

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmu66v

