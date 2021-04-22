South Korea $325 Billion E-Commerce Market To 2025 - Introduction Of AI In Retail / Influence Of Social Networking / Accelerating Growth Of Mobile Payments

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea E-Commerce Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "South Korea E-Commerce Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea's e-commerce market is predicted to reach US$325.12 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.92%, over the period 2021-2025.

Factors such as mounting penetration of internet users, introduction of AI in retail, expanding urbanization, the escalating trend of online advertising and growing usage of smartphones are set to drive the growth of the market.

However, market growth would be challenged by a risk of e-commerce fraud and imprecise return policies. A few notable trends include rising influence of social networking platforms, accelerating growth of mobile payments and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

South Korea's e-commerce market can be bifurcated into fashion, food & beverages, home electric appliances, household goods-motor vehicle parts, cosmetics, computer & related appliances, sports & leisure, travel services and others, in terms of product category.

The fashion segment is the fastest growing market, owing to the growing adoption of online shopping for clothing items as it offers wide range of options which often are not present in physical stores, increased convenience to users by enabling easy access to e-commerce platforms anytime anywhere, surging disposable income along with expanding urbanization.

In addition, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had escalated the adoption of e-commerce as a result of rapid shift from brick-and-mortar distribution channels towards online retail stores to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection upon human interaction, thereby propelling the overall market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction1.2 Main Categories of E-Commerce1.3 Technical Components of E-Commerce1.4 The E-Commerce Shopping Process1.5 Attributes of E-Commerce1.6 Advantages of E-Commerce1.7 Disadvantages of E-Commerce

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Escalating E-Commerce Penetration Rate2.2 Growth of Online Sales2.3 Upswing in Internet Buyers

3. South Korea Market Analysis

3.1 South Korea E-Commerce Market by Value3.2 South Korea E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value3.3 South Korea E-Commerce Market by Product Category3.3.1 South Korea Fashion E-Commerce Market by Value3.3.2 South Korea Fashion E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 South Korea Food & Beverages E-Commerce Market by Value3.3.4 South Korea Food & Beverages E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 South Korea Home Electric Appliances E-Commerce Market by Value3.3.6 South Korea Home Electric Appliance E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 South Korea Household Goods-Motor Vehicle Parts E-Commerce Market by Value3.3.8 South Korea Household Goods-Motor Vehicle Parts E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 South Korea Cosmetics E-Commerce Market by Value 3.3.10 South Korea Cosmetics E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 South Korea Computer & Related Appliances E-Commerce Market by Value 3.3.12 South Korea Computer & Related Appliances E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value 3.3.13 South Korea Sports & Leisure E-Commerce Market by Value 3.3.14 South Korea Sports & Leisure E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value 3.3.15 South Korea Travel Services E-Commerce Market by Value 3.3.16 South Korea Travel Services E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users4.1.2 Introduction of AI in retail4.1.3 Expanding Urbanization4.1.4 Escalating Trend of Online Advertising4.1.5 Growing Usage of Smartphones4.2 Key Trends & Developments4.2.1 Rising Influence of Social Networking Platforms4.2.2 Accelerating Growth of Mobile Payments4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Risk of E-Commerce Frauds4.3.2 Imprecise Return Policies

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 South Korea Market5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players5.1.3 South Korea E-Commerce Market Share by Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (11Street)6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview6.1.3 Business Strategies6.2 Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.6.3 eBay Inc. (eBay South Korea Co., Ltd.)6.4 Naver Corporation6.5 SSG.com Corp.6.6 Coupang, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbdegs

