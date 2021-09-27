South Fork Vodka Wins USA Today's #1 Best Craft Vodka Distillery

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Fork Vodka has been awarded Best Craft Vodka Distillery by USA Today through their 2021 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. The prestigious award, selected by a panel of experts and voted upon by thousands of contributors, solidifies South Fork Vodka's position as a leading craft spirit.

Launched in September 2018, South Fork Vodka has grown from a local Northern California brand to one of the most awarded and highest rated vodkas in the Country. Crafted in small batches and inspired by one of Northern California's most iconic bodies of water, the South Fork of the Yuba River, this premium vodka is an homage to the region where the co-founders were raised. Distilled six times from GMO-free American corn, produced with Sierra Nevada mountain spring water, and ultra-refined through a small batch finishing method, South Fork Vodka offers a truly unique taste experience.

"We couldn't be more proud to be recognized as the Best Craft Vodka distillery in the Country. We are a family-owned operation working tirelessly to raise the bar of premium vodka. This really means the world to us," said Dan Kennerson, President of South Fork Vodka. "We have to thank our local businesses, fans, and friends who have supported us from the beginning and who made this award a reality. This recognition simply wouldn't be possible without them."

In addition to winning USA Today's Best Craft Vodka Distillery, South Fork has earned a medal in every international spirits competition it has entered. In the past year alone the brand has received the following:

Double Gold Medal - Bartender Spirits Awards

2020 Vodka of the Year - Bartender Spirits Awards

2020 Vodka Producer of the Year - Bartender Spirits Awards

Gold Medal - San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020

Gold Medal - New York International Spirits Competition 2020

USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Award consists of contests launched with 20 nominees in various categories, revealing winners after four weeks of public voting. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee, per category, per day. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, and relevant expert contributors.

To learn more or to feature South Fork Vodka at your place of business please visit: www.southforkvodka.com

About Satellite SpiritsSouth Fork Vodka is the flagship label of Satellite Spirits, a craft spirits producer based in Grass Valley, California. Utilizing specialized and proprietary techniques developed in-house, the company is ushering in a new era of ultra-refined, high-quality, affordable spirits.

