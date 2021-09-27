South Florida Fried-Chicken Fans Rejoice! Jollibee Opens In Pembroke Pines On September 29, Bringing Its World-famous Chickenjoy And Other Comfort Foods To Region For The First Time

WEST COVINA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International fast-food brand, Jollibee, known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken and other comfort foods, opens its doors in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. While Jollibee enjoys a strong following among both fans and foodies around the globe, the new Pembroke Pines store marks the brand's first location in the South Florida region and its third in The Sunshine State.

Located at 11029 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 (within the Pembroke Lakes Square shopping center), Jollibee will be open seven days a week, from 8AM - 10PM daily, and offer indoor dining beginning on opening day. Jollibee is best known for its delicious take on an American favorite - fried chicken - which it serves in a variety of ways. For those who are craving something new, Jollibee offers a host of Filipino-inspired "classics", which capture the brand's unique heritage and cultural culinary appeal.

Jollibee's signature menu items include:

Chickenjoy (Original or Spicy) : Jollibee's signature fried chicken is available in original or spicy and is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Complement each and every bite with a side of silky, savory gravy.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken is available in original or spicy and is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Complement each and every bite with a side of silky, savory gravy. Original Jollibee Chickenwich : Slow-marinated, crispy, juicy double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun.

: Slow-marinated, crispy, juicy double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich : Features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: Features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Jolly Spaghetti : This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: No meal is complete without this dessert that is made with peaches, real Philippine mangoes and features an irresistibly light and crispy crust.

In addition to dining at the restaurant, customers can enjoy their favorite Jollibee menu items to-go or through the following online ordering channels: Jollibee's new seamless ordering app (now available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website and the DoorDash delivery platform.

"Not only are we thrilled to finally bring our Chickenjoy and other Jollibee favorites to our many loyal fans who call South Florida home, but we also can't wait to introduce our brand to curious newcomers who want to experience the great-tasting food, happy moments, and the warm and friendly service that Jollibee is known for," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. " Pembroke Pines not only offers a central location and excellent accessibility to both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but it also boasts a close-knit and friendly community, which has made it one of area's top residential destinations - and the perfect place to open our very first South Florida location."

Jollibee's Pembroke Pines store joins the brand's two existing Florida locations - Jacksonville and Tampa - and marks its 53rd store in the U.S. Operating more than 1,400 restaurants around the world, Jollibee's global popularity spans its native Asia, as well as the Middle East and Europe. The brand is now ready to grow its fan-base among mainstream American audiences - from fried-chicken lovers to those who simply seek a deliciously new and different dining experience - by offering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy.

For more information about Jollibee, including the brand's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee USA Facebook and Instagram pages.

About JollibeeJollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-florida-fried-chicken-fans-rejoice-jollibee-opens-in-pembroke-pines-on-september-29-bringing-its-world-famous-chickenjoy-and-other-comfort-foods-to-region-for-the-first-time-301385076.html

SOURCE Jollibee